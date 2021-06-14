Update 1.2 has arrived for Knockout City, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Velan Studios has now released a brand new patch for Knockout City that should be rolling out today on all platforms. The official patch version number is 1.2.

The 1.2 update was announced a few days ago, and now it’s finally here. The main purpose of the patch is to fix a lot of bugs that both players had been experiencing before.

It’s one of the biggest patches that have been released for the game to date. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Knockout City Update 1.2 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck on the match lobby screen when joining a match in progress

Fixed an issue on PC where most of the Graphics Settings reset to default after rebooting the title

Resolved issue preventing unlocking many PSN trophies in one game session

Fixed an issue for Switch players that would result in a crash with the message “The software was closed because an error occurred” involving specific player and Crew names

Matchmaking will ping more servers to better determine the best regions to use when matching players

Resolved an issue for Switch players, who could get stuck logging in after putting their Switch to sleep for a long period

PC will now allow all achievements on Trial accounts

Fixed a crash which could rarely occur when a player leaves a group with the game out of focus

Removed incorrect error messaging for underage players when using the user mute button

Fixed an issue where joining a group that’s creating a Private Match would send all members of the group to the title screen

Fixed an issue where sometimes after a completed private match, groups with a spectator would become stuck readying up for the next match

Misc Gameplay

Improved audio triggers of player ragdoll VO

Fixed an issue where Cage Ball would briefly appear at the feet of the player who broke out of it

Fixed instances of pass-reflects not triggering properly in cases of the target dashing or being in ball form

Improved handling of Ball form toggle option when player is thrown by a teammate

Fixed missing SFX circumstances on Switch when a player gets hit by a vehicle in Knockout Roundabout

Improved sizing of Taunt overhead UI at longer distances

Improved animation blending between movement directions

Fixed an issue of being able to pick up two balls at once

Fixed cases of missed Contract progression when an opponent forfeits

Players will now flash white when hit by a vehicle

Improved the timing at which a caught/passed teammate will reach Ultimate charge to better allow for a character throw

Fixed Taunts playing upon respawning if player was spamming Taunt before being KO’d

Fixed issue where remote players would sometimes see a different Brawler than the local player

Fixed instances of 2D Taunt animations not triggering properly

Improved LOD on balls held by players

Fixed an issue where all teammates would drop their held balls when a teammate entered ball form in close range

Geo/object Interaction Improvements

Improved instances of player clipping into moving geometry

Fixed moving tube collision in Concussion Yard where player could get caught

Fixed issue of player being forced to drop a ball when pinched between moving doors

Fixed issue of players being able to dash through level geometry at bounce pads

Corrected direction of knockback impulse when hit by a fully charged Sniper Ball or Moon Ball at very close range

Fixed rare case of ball being launched backwards when dropped by a player

Fixed case of missing knockback when tackling a stunned player

Performance

Improved handling and responsiveness of variable mice both in-game and in menus

Improved menu loading and transitions for Switch players in Performance Mode

Improved cases of delayed action handling when experiencing poor network performance

In-game mouse cursor has been improved to reduce lag behind the computer mouse cursor

UI Improvements

Improved layout of player options menu

Fixed issue of highlighting multiple blocked player options when using a controller

Private Match spectators now have the option to bring their group back to the Hideout

There is no longer a visual disconnect between the points displayed in League Details and the points displayed for Match Results

Fixed issue where scrolling quickly in the Crewmates menu would cause the selection to jump to the top of the list

Crew character models no longer slide in as the crew menu transitions open

Player currency details are no longer visible in the Private Match Team Select screen

There is no longer incorrect information on the League Details screen while players are loading into a match

Bank offers are now displayed for all countries with appropriate currency symbols]

Text to Speech is now correctly dismissed when pressing the open/close button if it is currently open

Social Menu

The Offline header now correctly displays on the Crew social tab

In-game rich presence is no longer cut off for some players

Resolved an issue where players on Gold team would not appear in the Active Players tab of some Private Matches

Fixed an issue involving how some platform icons were displayed

Extra banners no longer appear in the social menu

Icons and indicator improvements

The mute indicator now correctly appears on the player card when a friend is muted

The block symbol now correctly appears over a blocked player’s icon in the player bar

The join button is now correctly greyed out when the target player is in a server that’s already full

Blocking a player from recent players now correctly shows their player icon

Audio

Equipped Crew Vehicle SFX are now correctly muted in the Brawl Shop

Left and right inputs on settings menu options that have no left/right navigation no longer triggers the sound effect

Cancel matchmaking sound is no longer heard when a match is found while in a group

Customization screens

The checkmark no longer disappears on outfit customization when highlighting a different variation

Swapping characters will now properly update the green checkmark on the equipped customization

Hair color no longer changes when swapping through brawler slots and switching to glasses

Equipping outfits while scrolling will no longer cause multiple items to appear with a checkmark or partial checkmark

Matchmaking widget, matchmaking screens, or team select screens

Players who were just kicked from a Crew will no longer still appear as a part of the Crew

Fixed alignment for some Crew names on the match results screen

Crew names no longer appear in Match Results of Face-Off matches

Improved matchmaking widget text when creating a Private Match or Training

Player Icons of opponents now correctly display in the pre-match screen of a Private Match on Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue where the matchmaking animation would not finish in some circumstances where matchmaking was cancelled

Fixed an issue in Private Match team selection where players were unable to click the center slot with a mouse

Menu handling

The Nintendo E-Shop no longer opens repeatedly if players press A multiple times while attempting to purchase Holobux after previously making a purchase

Origin players are no longer stuck when closing the Origin overlay immediately after opening a store offer

Opening the Origin overlay no longer requires two enter presses after first try

Selection of item in the Brawl Shop are now remembered if you switch tabs to the bank

Improved handling of in-training mini-menu buttons updating states when another player joins their group

Improved Crew Logo selection in the Crew menu

Matchmaking widget now correctly reduces size for trial screen pop-ups

Closing the Report UI no longer backs out of the current and previous menus simultaneously

The Return to Hideout menu no longer persists if a player has it open when the group leader brings everyone back to Hideout

If group leadership is changed during a Private Match, the previous group leader is now able to bring their group to the Hideout from match results

Improved various player notification messages for group leave/joins, kicks, promotions, and un/blocking

Fixed cases of certain messaging becoming stuck on screen

Improved messaging to Spectators returning to hideout and players whose group invites have failed to send

Improved camera

Fixed camera jitter after player performs the flip and spin jump right after jumping on a bounce pad

Improvements made to the camera zoom-in when rolling or dashing underneath geo

Improved camera fade on enemies and teammates

Improved various Contract descriptions, and image updates

Improved wording for Training 4 tutorial text

Improved KO City ID searches with incomplete names

Replaced Mega Monsters Crew Contract with Triplicate Terror

Improved ball homing in instances of player entering/exiting ball form before impact

Improved targeting prioritization of closer targets where multiple are near the player’s center of screen

Various improvements to accessing player gamercards/profiles in game, and loading of player icons and crew information

Player inactivity timer will now pause on loading screens

Fixed MMR and matchmaking volatility not changing in cases of the other team forfeiting

Improved handling of sending or receiving conflicting group merges/joins, or crew invites

Fixed an issue where players may have their Street Rank erroneously displayed as 01

Improvements to outro cinematic handling when players forfeit

Fixed VFX sometimes not playing correctly in match cinematics

Fixed an issue where the menu could get stuck when scrolling Contracts while Matchmaking widget is in certain states

That seems to be all the patch notes that have been posted for the game so far. There are a lot of improvements so make sure you download the update before you go online. For more on the patch notes, you can visit the game’s Reddit page. Knockout City is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:June 14th, 2021