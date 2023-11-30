The Last Faith: Comprehensive Guide of the 4 Combat Styles

Image: Kumi Souls Games

When you start up The Last Faith, you have four different options or styles of combat to pick up to start your character’s build. Depending on your preferences in weapons, skills, and approach to combat, these four styles can serve you in defeating the monsters of Mythringal.

The Fighter

These are the initial stats of the Fighter style:

Vitality – 12

Strength – 14

Dexterity – 9

Mind – 8

Instinct – 7

The Fighter style uses slow but powerful weapons that deliver devastating attacks on the monsters. The slow attacks also mean that your health will be higher by default to compensate for this slower fighting style. The best beginner weapon that scales with strength is Skullcleaver, an axe with slow cleaving blows that could be found in a treasure chest on the way to Mythringal after meeting Helenya and obtaining Mark’s key.

The Rogue

These are the initial stats of the Rogue style:

Vitality – 10

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 14

Mind – 10

Instinct – 8

This build is considered the “default” build at the very beginning of the game because your starter weapon is the Nightfall blade, a weapon that scales with dexterity. The Rogue class specializes in fast, technical attacks with weapons that have multiple forms and can overwhelm enemies with mid- to long-range combo attacks. Because of the versatility of the weapons that scale with these stats, the Rogue is a great style for beginners.

The Stargazer

These are the initial stats of the Stargazer style:

Vitality – 8

Strength – 7

Dexterity – 10

Mind – 15

Instinct – 10

With high Mind stats and a balance between Dexterity and Instinct, the Stargazer is a magic-wielding specialist style that utilizes a multitude of spells. Mind increases the focus gauge you will use when performing spells and your weapon’s special attacks. It also scales magic attack and resistances. The first magic spell players will come across is Barsov’s Electrocution, which unleashes a constant stream of electricity at foes. It can be found in the dining room treasure chest of Oxnevylie Manor.

The Marksman

These are the initial stats of the Marksman style:

Vitality – 10

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 10

Mind – 12

Instinct – 14

Gunslingers and masters of ranged engagement, The Marksman style has the highest stats in Instinct with Mind being second. Higher Instinct also means higher fate or luck, meaning that defeated enemies will drop more consumable items, including healing syringes and ammunition. Guns scale with Instinct, and you receive your first gun, the Nightbane Pistol, after conversing with Mark inside Oxnevylie Manor.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023