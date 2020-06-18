While you may have a major overarching objective in The Last of Us Part 2, a huge amount of your time will simply be spent exploring and gathering up useful items for use later. Opening drawers, busting vending machines, and searching every nook and cranny will yield a lot of useful upgrades and crafting material. But the biggest and best caches are found in locked safes scattered throughout the game. To open them you need to know the combination though, and figuring that out can be difficult. To help out here’s we’ve put together this list of all safe combinations in The Last of Us Part 2.

Last of Us Part 2 – Safe Combinations

In order to avoid spoilers I’ve kept the description somewhat vauge. Some of these are found as Ellie while others will be discovered by Abby. Each is useful and filled with important items you’ll definitely want to grab. These are presented in order as you come across them in the campaign, so that should help you narrow down which to use if the name isn’t enough for you. There’s no penalty for entering a wrong safe combination though, so try a few out if you need to.

Supermarket – 07-20-13

Courthouse – 86-07-22

Seattle Donation Center – 55-01-33

Hillcrest Garage – 30-82-65

Warehouse (on the way to the aquarium) – 70-12-64

Big Win Gun Cache – 17-38-07

Jasmine Bakery – 68-96-89

Ship Ferry – 90-77-01

Apartment – 30-23-04

Gym – 12-18-79

That should be all the safe combinations in The Last of Us Part 2, though if we missed one we will be sure to update this guide immediately. These combinations don’t seem to change based on difficulty or any other factors so they should work just fine for you. If you’re having trouble finding any of them, be sure to check out our other guides as we break down some of the tougher to locate safes and other valuable items.