The knife may be the most valuable weapon in your arsenal in The Last of Us Part 2, but you have many tools available to take down infected or other humans. Whether it’s a shotgun, rifle, handgun, or bow you have a unique weapon for each situation you’ll find yourself in throughout the campaign. Taking enemies down silently from afar can be a valuable tool, but so can going guns-blazing against a swarm of infected foes. But to do either you need to know how to swap between the tools available to you. Here’s how to change weapons in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to Change Weapons

The Last of Us Part 2 brings back the cross-bar inventory system from its predecessor. If you’ve played that game, you should feel right at home here. But if not, let’s explain how it works. Basically the left d-pad button will alternate between your more powerful weapons, such as the shotgun and rifle. The right d-pad features your pistols, and down on the d-pad brings up bottles/bricks and crafted explosives like the Molotov cocktail. No matter what you have currently equipped, pressing any of these three buttons will switch to the first weapon on that side of the menu. You can also quick swap between ones you have selected by pressing R1.

As you play more of the game, you’ll be able to switch between two different types of long guns and pistols, requiring just another tap of the specific d-pad button to change to them. And in these two slots you can decide what to have featured, such as switching the shotgun for the bow. To do this just highlight whichever one you want to change out and hold Square to bring up a list of all available weapons for that slot. Move up or down to select it and it will be available on the cross-bar inventory menu.

And that’s how to change weapons in The Last of Us Part 2.