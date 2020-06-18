Wandering the post apocalyptic wasteland of Jackson, Wyoming or Seattle, Washington you’ll come across a ton of crafting material in The Last of Us Part 2. Alcohol, paper, scissors, and explosives are all tucked away inside of drawers or laying on the ground for Ellie to pick up. Once you have enough you’ll want to use them up to free up space for other stuff, and to creat useful items out of the currently useless material. To explain the general process of what to do with all of it, here’s how to craft in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to Craft

Crafting in The Last of Us Part 2 is pretty much the same as it was in the first game. If you played it, you should be good to go, but in case you need a refresher or are new to the series, here’s how it works. Clicking in the touchpad will bring up the crafting menu. Here you can see all the crafting material you’ve collected, which maxes out at three full pieces of each available item. Whether it’s alcohol, duct tape, or a sharp blade (scissors) everything has its use here.

All of your available crafting options will be displayed below, and all you need to do is highlight the one you want, check the highlighted material above to be sure you have some of it, then hold X to craft whatever the item is. There’s a rotating set, but typically you can make health kits, molotov cocktails, shivs, and some types of ammo using the various crafting material strewn about the landscape. If you don’t have enough of any of the ingredients just keep exploring, checking inside of drawers or other nooks and crannies to try to locate them.

So that’s how to craft in The Last of Us Part 2. Be sure to do it often so that you don’t end up with a full inventory of crafting material without also maxing out whatever items you can make with them. Crafting is very important to the game, so hopefully this helps explain the process and gives some tips.