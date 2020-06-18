While you know where to go and what to do most of the time in The Last of Us Part 2, occassionally you get kinda stuck. Whether the level design isn’t quite clear, or you’re just overthinking things, sometimes during a mission you just find yourself wondering how to get in and out of key locations. This is certainly the case with the synagogue, an important spot for Ellie and Dina to explore. Once you accomplish your goal of finding gas (or not accomplish it, depending on some factors) you might be stuck inside. Here’s how to get out of the synagogue in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to Get Out of the Synagogue

Before you can get out of the synagogue you need to check the gas tank to see if it has the fuel you’re seeking. After that you might start wandering the synagogue itself, but the key to getting out is right next to you. The rolling container you pushed up against the fencing to climb over is the key to getting out. Despite many doors on the ground floor, none will open, so instead you need to move up.

Push the container out of the fenced area and against the scafolding near the back of the main room, which may take a while since you move slowly. Climb up and you’ll find yourself somewhat stuck once again, perhced on a ledge with seemingly nowhere to go. There’s a cable here though, which you can use to swing over to the other ledge where a large open window can serve as your exit.

And that’s how to get out of the synagogue in The Last of Us Part 2. Most places in the game offer clear entrances and exits, so hopefully this helps in this rare occassion where it’s not quite as obvious.