Most of your time in The Last of Us Part 2 will be spent moving as slowly and as quietly as possible. It’s a stealth game for the majority of your play time, if you’re doing it right, but what about when things go wrong? Then the action kicks in and it’s time to get the hell out of there, wherever there may be. Ellie is even more nimble and fast than Joel was in the last game, so running and sprinting is back, but the button configuration can be a bit confusiong. Here’s how to run and sprint in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to Run and Sprint

While you are able to change whatever buttons you want within the options menu, by default you press L1 to run or sprint in The Last of Us Part 2. This is the left shoulder button just above the L2 trigger. Holding this down will make Ellie, or whoever you’re controlling at the time, run much faster than she would otherwise. So no clicking the left thumbstick like you do in many other games, and the face buttons are reserved for many other uses instead.

One thing you always need to be careful of though is to not sprint through infested or enemy occupied areas. Doing so will quickly and surely draw unwanted attention. Instead you should try to be stealthy for as long as possible, only running when things really get crazy. With careful play those moments should be rare, but be ready to do it at a moments notice if things get really bad.

So now you know how to run and sprint in The Last of Us Part 2, but be sure to check out our other guides for more on the deeper mechanics in the game. There’s a lot to deal with on Ellie’s quest.