The weapons in The Last of Us Part 2 don’t start out all that powerful. Sure, if you shoot a person (infected or not) in the face they’ll probably go down, but aiming might be tough, and the recoil can make a missed shot fatal to you instead. Thankfully, as your collection of weapons grows, so does the level to which they can be upgraded. But while upgrading is easy, there’s a few things you need before you can truly customize everything. Here’s the basics of how to upgrade weapons in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to Upgrade Weapons

There’s three main things you need in order to upgrade your weapons in The Last of Us Part 2. You need the gun, of course. You need “parts” which is the material/currency used to perform those upgrades. And you need access to an upgrade table or workbench. These are scattered throughout levels at various spots, with key locations usually featuring one you can access at different times during the campaign.

As you explore the world of The Last of Us Part 2 you should be gathering all the Parts you can, amassing a collection of dozens or possibly hundreds before you run across a new workbench. Once you find one just walk up to it and press Triangle to enter the upgrade menu. Here you’ll see all the guns and weapons you have on you that can be upgraded. Your rifle, pistols, and other weapons will all be displayed at the top right.

Scrolling between them will also show what upgrades you can choose from, such as a scope or recoil reduction. If they’re displayed in red then you don’t have the Parts needed to upgrade them, so decide which weapon and which upgrade you want then hit X to select. Scroll to the upgrade and hold X to perform the work, then Ellie will make the adjustment to the gun itself in a pretty cool little cutscene.

And that’s how to upgrade weapons in The Last of Us Part 2. If you need more guidance on which upgrades to go for, click the link from earlier.