LEGO Star Wars Collectible Detector: How to See Minikit Locations

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here and it is filled to the brim with collectibles. With ships, Minikits, and Kyber Bricks laying about everywhere in the 24 planets and 45 unique playable areas, it can be a challenge tracking everything down. Luckily for you, there is a Collectable Detector available to purchase fairly early in the game. Wherever you are a completionist or just want the coolest ships, here is everything you need to know about the Collectable Detector in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Collectible Detector in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

As mentioned earlier, the Collectable Detector is essential when it comes to tracking down Minikits. Minikits can reward you with plenty of exciting things in the game such as special characters. They are littered throughout the missions as well as in the open worlds themselves.

The Collectable Detector is a permanent perk that you can unlock early to make your hunt for collectibles much easier. To find it, go to the Upgrades section in the menu. First, you’ll need to unlock a few other prerequisite abilities. Once that is done, you’ll have access to the Collectable Detector ability. Like all upgrades, it will cost you coins and Kyber Bricks, but thankfully, the Collectible Detector will make up for it quickly.

One of the perks of the Collectable Detector is that it can be upgraded to discover Kyber Bricks, ships, and more. Buying the upgrade will only cost you 5 Kyber Bricks. There are 1,166 Kyber Bricks scattered throughout the game, so it’s not too difficult to get and it is well worth it. With the Collectable Detector, you’ll be finding more Kyber Bricks to unlock more upgrades as well as discovering Minikits for characters and more ships to use to explore the galaxy. It is a win-win upgrade and one that pays off the sooner you get it.

And that is everything you need to know about the Collectable Detector in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. For more on the game like how to unlock specific levels or characters, check out our LEGO Star Wars guides. We cover a bit of everything, so make sure to check it out as you relive your favorite Star Wars movies in LEGO form.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.