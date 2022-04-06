LEGO Star Wars: How to Switch Characters in The Skywalker Saga

During their journey in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players are given the chance to relive many of the franchise’s most iconic moments. With that said, during your playthrough, you will be able to switch between a wide amount of characters, all part of a wide roster of more than 250 characters, including both known and unknown faces featured throughout the saga. But how can you do that? To answer that and more, as well as to help all players currently exploring the galaxy in the game, here’s how to switch, or swap, between characters on the newly released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Switch Characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You will be able to switch between your favorite characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by opening the in-game menu, heading to Characters, and then selecting your chosen character. Once you go back to the game, you will be able to switch between your chosen characters while in the field by pressing either the left and right triggers while on consoles, or by pressing its designed Mouse + Keyboard controls, which will trigger a character rotation. To recap, here’s how to switch between characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Open the in-game menu.

Go to Characters.

Select the character you wish to replace and then its replacement.

On another note, it’s important to point out that the ability to freely choose your team is only available during either Free Play Mode or in some Open World areas, as, when taking part in the game’s main story you will be limited to a set number of characters, all which were canonically part of the scenes, or sequences adapted.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.