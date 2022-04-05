LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Free Play in The Skywalker Saga

With the recent release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, fans can enjoy numerous battles and events surrounding their favorite characters. These characters can be found during the story, but many of them can also be unlocked through completing side quests, purchasing DLC, or inputting the right cheat codes. However, only a handful of them can be used during major events through the Star Wars trilogies. Players need to unlock free play if they want to try some of these more unique combinations, such as using Din Djarin to play through the Prequel Trilogy.

How to Unlock Free Play in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To make the most out of Free Play in a story level, you must first complete that level. Only through ending a mission will Free Play be unlocked for it. After this is done, simply choose to replay the level. The Free Play option will be accessible from there, letting you select your preferred characters as you search for collectibles and secrets. Note that it is not possible to complete levels in this way the first time around. The privilege of exploring a level with Free Play is only available after you’ve already completed that level.

Free Play is also available between major story missions. It acts as the main mode during Free Roam sections, letting players access any character they want at any time. Many notable abilities and characters can only be accessed through Free Play early on, and certain levels need to be accessed with these characters in order to find every secret. It’s not required for anyone just looking to complete the story, but Free Play is an essential mode for anyone aiming for 100% completion. By returning to these levels with characters that shouldn’t normally be there, you’ll be able to find plenty of secrets that would otherwise be missed completely!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.