LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here, and many players are wondering if they should spend the extra money to get the Deluxe Edition of the game. Every game nowadays has multiple versions and editions to choose from, but LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga only has one additional edition over the standard version. The Deluxe Edition includes a bundle of extra content that sounds enticing to most people, but is it really worth it? Here’s what you need to know about the Deluxe Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

What Does the Deluxe Edition Come With?

The Deluxe Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is priced at $70 and includes the Character Collection bundle pack. That’ll get you the following DLC packs:

The Mandalorian Season 1 Pack

The Mandalorian Season 2 Pack

Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

The Trooper Pack

The Classic Characters Pack

Bad Batch Character Pack

These DLC packs only add characters to your in-game roster, so you don’t get any gameplay benefits or bonuses from purchasing the Deluxe Edition. None of the characters have special abilities either, so you aren’t missing out if you get the standard edition.

Is the Deluxe Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Worth It?

All in all, the Deluxe Edition is worth it if you’re a fan of Star Wars spinoffs and the Disney Plus shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The main game only covers the 9 mainline Star Wars films, so you won’t see any Rogue One or Solo representation among the base roster.

That’s where the Deluxe Edition comes into play, however, and it’s an enticing package for diehard fans. If you want to play as any of the included DLC characters, then the Deluxe Edition is worth it. It’s only $10 more than the standard game and includes 7 DLC packs. You could also buy the DLC characters separately if you just want one or two packs., but if you want them all, the Deluxe Edition is the best value.

If you’re fine with the 300+ existing characters in the base game, however, then the Deluxe Edition is not worth it. While it’s fun to play as The Mandalorian (complete with Grogu following you around), these DLC characters don’t include any unique gameplay benefits. You can get the same effect by using someone like Boba Fett in the place of Din Djarin, for example.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch