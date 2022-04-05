LEGO Star Wars: How to Replay Levels in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes players through all 9 major Star Wars movies. Throughout each one, they’ll encounter fearsome foes while unlocking new appearances and blasting Stormtroopers away. After reliving these experiences, players might be tempted to return to them once again and discover things they might’ve missed. Thankfully, there’s no need to start a brand-new playthrough; fans can replay levels in LEGO Star Wars after completion.

How to Replay Levels in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After completing a level, it can be replayed by performing one of two options. The first is using the Holoprojector. By opening it and switching to the “Episodes” tab, you can select any episode and choose to either start it from the beginning or to replay its missions individually. The second way you can replay a level is simply by returning to where you started it before. You will find a green icon that indicates the mission. Walking into it will let you play through the mission again.

Completed levels can be played through Story Mode or through Free Play. In the latter option, you’ll be able to bring any characters or ships you prefer. You can only bring along characters you’ve unlocked, either through in-game events or through DLC purchases. In some cases, Free Play is required to find every secret in a level. This means you don’t have to worry about finding every secret in one go, but it also means you’ll need to replay these levels multiple times in order to get 100% completion. Fortunately, there are plenty of tools that can help you out in replaying these levels. With the right cheat codes, you can bring in characters to help you out much earlier than usual, letting you knock out some of the tougher objectives long before you would normally.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.