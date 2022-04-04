PSA: Disable Target Lock-On in LEGO Star Wars for a Better Shooting Experience

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a surprisingly good third-person shooter when playing as a character equipped with a blaster, but the default target lock-on settings can make the game much less fun to play. Thankfully, you can adjust most of the shooting settings right from the get-go to customize the experience to your liking. While everyone will have different preferences for sensitivity settings and things like that, it’s highly recommended that you disable target lock-on in order to have the best possible experience with blasters.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga completely revamps the combat system featured in previous LEGO games, and blasters now have a unique third-person shooter control scheme. The game is still meant to be accessible to all though, so the game has a very strong lock-on system enabled by default. It’s fine, but the game is way better if you turn it off so you can aim your own shots.

How to Disable Target Lock-On in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Turning off target lock-on is really easy to do, thankfully. Just head to the Gameplay Options menu and scroll down to the very bottom where you’ll find the Aim Assist section. Then, just toggle Target Lock-On off. With the setting disabled, you can freely aim your blasters and line up shots on your own.

With target lock-on disabled, shooting becomes much more enjoyable in The Skywalker Saga. Nailing headshots on stormtroopers and knocking helmets off without the help of the lock-on system feels great, and the game is actually a surprisingly competent third-person shooter with the lock-on setting turned off. Inexperienced players will still want to leave it on, but if you’re a seasoned LEGO veteran (or if you’re just someone who’s actually picked up a controller once in your life), you should absolutely try the game without the default lock-on.

The game still features a very strong Aim Assist setting anyway, just like most console shooters, so it’s not like you’ll be shooting without any help behind the scenes. As always, you can disable the Aim Assist and other settings in the Gameplay Options menu if you really want to be as hardcore as possible. You can also enable Mumble Mode in the settings menu as well if you want an old-school experience.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.