Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: What is Mumble Mode?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has recently just had a gameplay overview trailer released with everything that players need to know about the experience before deciding whether or not to pre-order the game or plan to buy it on launch day. The reception to the trailer was extremely positive and gamers flocked to online forums to make their thoughts known about the trailer. One particular feature that gained a lot of attention was the ‘Mumble Mode’ which this guide article will discuss and make note of what it actually is in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

What Mumble Mode is in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The trailer showcased a range of locations, diverse experiences to be had, and a colossally large cast of characters for players to choose from. Whether you want to play through The Force Awakens or indulge yourself in the latest movie instalment’s Lego game adaption, there will be something for everyone on the table for playing through.

The ‘Mumble Mode’ will turn all dialogue into reminiscent mumbles of the original Lego Games. This setting can be switched on or off and ultimately it will let you play through the game in the audio setting that you want. There is something undoubtedly whimsical about the mumbles that are echoed by the lego characters and hence having this option to hear them as the dialogue once again will make way for hilarious dialogue encounters.

Following this, the Mumble Mode truly will ensure that it feels as though you are playing through the first few generations of Lego Games and it will follow you around all the planets that you choose to travel to in the game.

Will you be utilising Mumble Mode when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches April 5th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and PC.