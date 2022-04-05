LEGO Star Wars: How to Change Costumes in The Skywalker Saga

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players will unlock some of their favorite characters from throughout the entire Star Wars universe. Many of these characters come with alternate costumes that reflect their appearance in different movies. While the game takes control of these appearances as players move through the game, it’s possible for players to choose their favorites later down the line. The ability to change costumes is unlocked as soon as these alternate appearances are available, but figuring out how to alter these appearances might prove to be a challenge.

How to Change Costumes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After unlocking a new appearance for your character, costumes can be swapped using the Holoprojector. Access the menu and swap to the characters tab, then highlight the character with the alternate costume you want to change into. Indicators on the bottom part of the screen will tell you which button to press in order to change your character’s costume – for example, the X button when using a Switch controller. After that, select the character and you’ll be able to use the alternate costume to your heart’s content! You can also see silhouettes of alternate costumes before they’re unlocked. Keep in mind that you cannot change costumes during important story events.

Each costume is treated as its own unlockable character. For example, playing through Episode I will allow you to purchase an early variant of C-3PO, giving you access to the abilities of Protocol Droids early. Other costumes can be unlocked by completing story missions or taking advantage of cheat codes, which also happens to be where players can access Mumble Mode. Strangely, despite containing variations of already-playable characters, anyone from The Skywalker Saga’s DLC is not counted as a costume. In other words, the young version of Lando Calrissian from the Solo Character Pack gets a separate slot from other versions of Lando.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.