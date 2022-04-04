LEGO Star Wars: How to Enable Mumble Mode and Turn Off Voice Acting in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features full voice acting, but there’s an optional Mumble Mode included for fans who are feeling nostalgic for a simpler time. The original LEGO Star Wars games are arguably what propelled LEGO games to the insane heights that they’re now at, and those games didn’t have voice acting at all. Instead, the characters would act out iconic scenes from each film with simple grunts and mumbles.

You can sort of replicate that with Mumble Mode in The Skywalker Saga, but it’s not quite the same, unfortunately. Here’s how to turn off voice acting and enable Mumble Mode in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Turn On Mumble Mode in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mumble Mode can be enabled in the game’s Extras menu. Just open the Holoprojector (not the pause menu), navigate to the Extras tab, and then select the Datacard section. This is where you can purchase cheats and modifiers like stud multipliers and retro mode, but Mumble Mode is unlocked by default from the start. You’ll find it about halfway down the list of Extras.

Once you check the box and enable it, Mumble Mode will replace all of the voiced dialogue in the game with generic grunts and mumbles just like in the original LEGO Star Wars games. You’ll still see the subtitles for whoever’s speaking too, so you won’t miss out on any dialogue or jokes.

Sadly, the game’s cutscenes aren’t made with mumbles in mind, so the physical comedy aspect suffers a little bit. It’s still a great callback to the original games, however, and those who are nostalgic for a simpler time can turn it on right from the beginning. If you decide that you want to hear the voice-acted dialogue, however, then you can turn off Mumble Mode at any time in the Extras menu.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2022