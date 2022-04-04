LEGO Star Wars Codes: Full Skywalker Saga Cheat Code List

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a love letter to classic LEGO games, and it includes a long list of cheat codes just like most games used to back in the day. While most LEGO Star Wars characters, ships, and features are unlocked by playing through all nine films, you can add some characters to your roster early by inputting certain cheat codes.

Some codes have been revealed by TT Games ahead of release, and the list will surely grow as players discover more codes on their own while playing. Some codes are also included with physical LEGO sets, but you don’t need to buy them since we’ve compiled a full list of codes for you below. Here are all the currently known cheat codes for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Cheat Codes List

There are currently 7 active codes for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and each of them is listed below.

SIDIOUS – Unlocks Emperor Palpatine

– Unlocks Emperor Palpatine WROSHYR – Unlocks Holiday Darth Vader

– Unlocks Holiday Darth Vader LIFEDAY – Unlocks Holiday GNK Droid

– Unlocks Holiday GNK Droid ARVALA7 – Unlocks the Razor Crest ship

– Unlocks the Razor Crest ship SHUTTLE – Unlocks the Resistance I-TS Transport ship

– Unlocks the Resistance I-TS Transport ship OKV7TLR – Unlocks Dengar

– Unlocks Dengar XV4WND9 – Unlocks Admiral Holdo

This list will be updated as more codes are discovered. These codes don’t expire, so they’ll be available to use forever. That’s perfect for those who are picking up The Skywalker Saga at a later date. Some of these characters are incredibly useful to have, such as Dengar the Bounty Hunter.

Dengar’s abilities will allow you to collect certain Kyber Bricks and solve some puzzles very early in the game, since you wouldn’t normally unlock a Bounty Hunter character like Boba Fett until much later in the game. While the other codes aren’t as helpful, they’re still great to have too (who doesn’t want The Mandalorian’s ship?).

How to Use Codes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Codes can be inputted in the Extras menu of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Just open the Holoprojector (not the pause menu) and then navigate to the Extras tab. There, you’ll find the Enter Code section where you can input a seven-digit cheat code.

Upon successfully entering a code, the game will let you know what you’ve unlocked. Cheat codes permanently unlock characters and items, so you only need to input them once. There’s no need to activate them every time you start the game like in Grand Theft Auto or similar titles.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch