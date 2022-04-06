LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Ahsoka Tano in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, giving players not only the chance to relive some of their favorite moments, but also the ability to freely explore a total of 23 different planets, all filled with secrets, puzzles, and enemies. With that said, the game features a wide roster of more them 250 characters, including a good amount of different Jedi. But, can you play as Ahsoka Tano? To answer that and more here’s how to unlock Ahsoka Tano in the newly released and highly praised LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Ahsoka Tano in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Even though Ahsoka is not currently available in the game, fans of the Legendary Jedi can rest assured, as she will be featured as part of the game’s upcoming The Mandalorian Season 2 DLC pack. For those that cannot wait for her arrival, Ahsoka’s DLC pack is featured as part of the game’s Character Collection Pack, currently available both separately and as part of the game’s Deluxe Edition.

With that said, once The Mandalorian Season 2 DLC is available, fans will only need to download the content to unlock Ahsoka as a playable character, as she will be automatically added to the game’s roster once the DLC is installed.

According to Gamespot, The Mandalorian Season 2 DLC pack is set to arrive on May 4th, a date well known among the fans of the acclaimed franchise. Together with Ahsoka’s debut, the DLC pack will bring to the game a new Boba Fett skin, as well as the debut of Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon as playable characters.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2022