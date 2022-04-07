LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Jyn Erso in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives its players the chance to explore the galaxy and relive some of their favorite moments while playing as their favorite set of characters, part of a roster of more than 300. But, can you play as Jyn Erso, the protagonist of the acclaimed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? To answer that and more here’s how to unlock Jyn Erso as a playable character in the newly released and highly acclaimed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Jyn Erso in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Unfortunately, for fans of the character, Jyn Erso is not currently playable as part of the roster of the game. With that said, her fans can rest assured, as she will be available in the game as part of its upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story DLC Pack, set to be released on April 19th, according to Gamespot. Together with Jyn, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story DLC Pack will bring many other characters featured in the acclaimed movie, such as Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbu, and Director Krennic to the game.

Once the pack is released, you will be able to unlock Jyn Erso as a playable character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by simply downloading the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story DLC Pack, as all of its featured characters will be unlocked once the pack is installed.

The pack is currently available as part of the game’s Character Collection Pack, available both separately and as part of the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2022