LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Kylo Ren in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, allowing fans of the saga the chance to not only relive some of their favorite moments but also the chance to explore the galaxy as their favorite set of characters, including many beloved villains, such as Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. But how can you unlock the master of the Knights of Ren in the game? To answer that and more here’s how to unlock Kylo Ren in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Kylo Ren in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Differently from the rest of the main cast of the sequel trilogy, which will be unlocked automatically as you progress through the many episodes featured as part of the game, you will be able to unlock Kylo Ren by first completing the final level of Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Once you complete the level, you will be able to get Kylo by heading to the character screen, going to Dark Side, and then selecting him. Once you do, you will be able to unlock him in exchange for 200,000 Studs.

It’s important to point out that players will also be able to unlock the other versions of the character, featured in both Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker by continuing the story of the sequel trilogy.

To recap. here’s how to unlock Kylo Ren as a playable character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Start Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Complete all the main levels part of the episode.

Open the in-game menu.

Go to ”Characters” and then to ”Dark Side”.

Select Kylo Ren.

Buy the character for 200.000 Studs.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2022