LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Yoda in The Skywalker Saga

With the new gameplay styles of the newest LEGO Star Wars series, it is impossible to not want to get all the classic characters. This is especially true to the fan-favorite little green Jedi Master, Yoda. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to unlock everybody’s favorite Jedi Master. Here is how to get Yoda in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Yoda in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Unlocking Yoda in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a relatively simple process to do. Players can take on any episode they choose throughout the game. They will need to go to Episode II: Attack of the Clones. Once they have finished up with the entire episode, players can pick Yoda out of the cast of characters in the character select screen outside of story missions that do not include the Master Jedi.

As with every other character in the latest LEGO Star Wars game, Master Yoda does not play as he did in previous entries in the series. Until now, Yoda used to walk very slowly with a cane until you pulled out his lightsaber, in which his movement only relied on erratic jumps.

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Yoda moves much faster on foot and his attacks are faster as well. Also, Yoda has his main lightsaber attacks, like other Jedi and Sith characters in the franchise, that take down enemies in three to four hits. He can also throw his lightsaber at enemies as well as objects using the force.

Have you checked out our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Find out what we thought about the game here.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.