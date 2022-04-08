LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a huge game meant to be enjoyed by the legions of fans, both of the toys and multimedia franchise. The game can easily be played in Single Player, but is built around you playing with a companion, whether it’s AI, or with a friend. Whether you’re playing through the story for the first time with the intended playable characters, or going through Free Play with whoever you wish, this game is thoroughly enjoyable when played with a friend. Read on for our guide on How to Play LEGO Star Wars With Friends in Multiplayer!

LEGO Star Wars Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends in The Skywalker Saga

Right away, it’s important to know that it’s built around split-screen co-op, and if you have a second controller for your console, you just connect that while in session and press any button to join. This quickly splits the screen to allow a friend or family member to join play seamlessly. The game even reminds you of this capability when playing by yourself, and it’s really easy. Note that this is Local Co-Op, and that there is no Online Multiplayer supported for this game, which is common with LEGO titles.

LEGO Star Wars is meant to be enjoyed however you like, but given its fun, approachable gameplay and humor, it’s definitely a special experience to enjoy with friends. It’s meant for all ages and couldn’t be easier to join, so pick your favorite story from the saga and play as whoever you wish!

This concludes our guide on How to Play LEGO Star Wars With Friends in Multiplayer! Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.