Lego Star Wars Next-Gen: How to Upgrade The Skywalker Saga From PS4 to PS5

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the long-awaited and highly anticipated new LEGO title, set to adapt all the movies part of the franchise, is here, allowing players the chance to explore the galaxy and live through some of the most iconic moments of pop culture, now accompanied by the known LEGO style of storytelling. With that said, fans that buy the title’s PS4 version are entitled to its PS5 version for free, but how can you make the free upgrade? To answer that, here’s how to upgrade your PS4 version of The Skywalker Saga to the PS5 one.

How to Upgrade The Skywalker Saga From PS4 to PS5

For those that purchased Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga through the PlayStation Store, and thus have the digital version of the game, you will be able to upgrade your PS4 by simply selecting the title on your library when on the PS5, which will then prompt your PS5 to offer you the choice to download either the PS4 or the PS5 version of the title.

If you brought the game’s physical version, on the other hand, then the process is a little more complicated. To get your free next-gen update, in this case, you will need to first insert your PS4 disc into the PS5. Once you do that, you just need to go to the title’s page, where an option to upgrade to the next-gen version should present itself. If the option doesn’t not present itself, then you just need to click on the three dots icon and then click on ”Select Version”.

It’s important to point out that, in this case, you will only be able to play the PS5 version of the title if your PS4 copy is inserted into your console.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2022