LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Release Time: When Does the Game Unlock on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is closer to its release than ever before. With new stories, characters, and fan-favorite features, this charming game promises to provide a joyous time for all ages. Knowing the exact time of The Skywalker Saga’s release will prove crucial in helping players get a head start on their journey across the galaxy.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Time

The release time of this game will depend on your region. The game is slated for a global release of April 5th, 2022, at 12:00 AM. This specification can be seen when checking out the PlayStation store; it unlocks on April 5th at 12:00 AM ET on the store’s US website, but it releases on April 4th at 7:00 PM ET on the store’s United Kingdom website. This seems to be the case for Xbox as well, making midnight the time to aim for unless your region doesn’t match your console’s. Pre-loading is available for all console versions as well, so you can get ready to play the game as soon as it’s released!

In the Nintendo Switch’s case, it’s mentioned on Nintendo’s official website that most titles usually become available at 9:00 PM PT the day before a game releases. If you end up unable to play when that time comes, keep an eye out on Switch-centric message boards to see if anyone else was able to start the game. In a worst-case scenario, players could end up waiting until 12:00 PM PT before the game is unlocked. This scenario shouldn’t be expected, considering the size and popularity of The Skywalker Saga, but it should be kept in mind. As for PC, the game will be released on Steam. The Skywalker Saga’s official Steam store page notes that it will unlock at around 10:00 AM PT, which is when the Steam store usually updates.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on April 5th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99 USD for the console versions and $49.99 USD for the PC version.