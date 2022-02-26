Leonine Misbegotten Boss Guide: How to Beat Leonine Misbegotten in Elden Ring

Elden Ring gives players the chance to face, in true soulsbonre fashion, a wide amount of bosses, all sure to not only test your skills but also reward you with great items, weapons, and a good amount of Runes. With that said, those looking to get one of the game’s best weapons, the Grafted Blade Greatsword, will need to first beat the game’s fearsome Leonine Misbegotten boss. Now, to help you get the weapon as soon as possible, here’s how to beat Leonine Misbegotten in Elden Ring

As Always, Preparation is Key

Before entering the fog gate, we recommend that you bring the Lone Wolf Ashes summon with you. It is also highly recommended that you bring a good shield, such as the Heater Shield, which offers a 100% physical damage reduction while guarding. On another note, melee users can also craft Fire Grease to increase their weapon’s overall damage. For those that would prefer to face the boss with a partner, we advise you to summon Edgar, the warden of Castle Morne, to help, as he will be able to deal massive damage to the boss. Edgar’s summoning sign can be seen in front of the fog gate leading to the boss fight.

How to Beat Leonine Misbegotten in Elden Ring

Just like many of the other bosses you will face in Elden Ring, Leonine Misbegotten will be extremely aggressive from the get-go. To work around that, we recommend that you summon the wolves upon entering through the gate, as they will do wonders by not only diverting the enemy’s gaze from you but by also continuously attacking them, which may, especially if paired with Edgar’s attacks, kept the boss vulnerable for long amounts of time.

Taking into account that the boss will rely on its combos to try to break your guard and get you into striking range, all while occasionally performing jumping attacks, it’s no understatement that positioning yourself well will be key. With that said, we advise those using melee builds to keep the boss in the center of the arena while making sure to stay at a comfortable range, ideally, one to one in a half dodges away from its normal range, all while making use of the openings between its strikes to get a few hits. If you are playing with a build focused on ranged attacks, try to stay a little further from the boss, while using the wolves to keep the enemy away from you as you deal continuous damage. As always, is vital that you only attack when you feel secure to do so, so don’t rush it and make sure to exploit any available openings. No matter which build you use, we recommend you to save a few flasks for the fight’s final third, as Leonine Misbegotten will become extremely aggressive when on its last leg.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2022