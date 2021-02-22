Little Nightmares II – How to unlock the secret ending

If you’re not a completionist – nothing wrong with that, I’m not either unless I get something out of it – you might not realise that Little Nightmares II actually has a secret ending separate to what everyone sees regardless of fulfilling the other requirements. You do, however, have to put in a bit of effort if you want to unlock it. There are 18 glitching remains scattered throughout four of the five chapters within Little Nightmares II and to unlock the secret ending, you need to collect them all.

A daunting task, I know. The point of these glitching remains is that they’re hard to find. Of course, you’re bound to pick some up on a casual playthrough, but there are also ones you’re likely going to miss. Little Nightmares II is a dark game and some of these glitches are hidden really well.

Admittedly the secret ending isn’t exactly long and it implicates more than answers any questions you might have, but it’s still interesting to watch if you have the time to track the glitches down.

Luckily for you, we’ve done the legwork. You can find our Little Nightmares II guides here.

- This article was updated on:February 22nd, 2021