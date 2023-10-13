Lords of the Fallen Blacksmith Location: How to Upgrade Weapons

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With Lords of the Fallen being a Soulslike, nothing is more important than your gear and weapons. It’s essential to upgrade your weapons as soon as possible to deal with the increasingly difficult enemies. Like other Souls games, there is a Blacksmith who will be your go-to person for enhancing weapons. This guide will cover where to find the Blacksmith in Lords of the Fallen.

Where to Find the Blacksmith in Lords of the Fallen

Players will unlock the Blacksmith, Gerlinde, after beating the third boss in Lords of the Fallen. The boss is named “Gentle Gaverns, Mistress of Hounds.” Gerlinde can be found locked in a cage below the Pilgrim’s Perch Bellroom Vestige.

When first encountering Gerlinde, she will ask you for a key that you will have in your inventory as it is an impossible-to-miss key item. Hand over the key, and then defeat the Mistress of Hounds boss, causing Gerlinde the Blacksmith to appear at Skyrest the next time you visit. She will appear on the right side of Skyrest.

Gerlinde does more than upgrade weapons for you; she also can socket runes into your shield and weapons. Runes can be found as rare drops by defeating enemies and can add unique abilities to your gear, such as increased posture damage or reduced shield weight.

It’s important to remember that players must find Rune Tablets in the world before unlocking the Rune Socket option. These are well hidden and can be found in the Umbral Realm or Axiom, so make sure you’re constantly bouncing between the two. After finding one, a dialogue option will appear when speaking to Gerlinde, which allows you to hand over the Rune Tablet.

When visiting Gerlinde, you can tell which materials you need by looking directly underneath the weapon you wish to upgrade. It’s in very small print and can be easy to miss, but it’s good to note before leaving Skyrest and searching for these materials.