Lords of the Fallen Leveling Guide: Best Stats to Level Up First for Each Class

Lords of the Fallen has a lot of classes to choose from, helping you pick a playstyle that works best for you. Each class has its specialty, focusing on either magic, sword and shield, or a mix of the two. In this guide, we will look at all classes and cover which stats to level up first for each class in Lords of the Fallen.

Best Stats to Level First for Dark Crusader in Lords of the Fallen

The Dark Crusader is a Deluxe Edition bonus for Lords of the Fallen but can also be unlocked for standard edition players at the end of the game. The Dark Crusader is a powerful melee class with Radiant powers and high defensive armor at the start of the game. Your main goal with the Dark Crusader is to raise its stamina and attack power while raising health and potency for Radiant Spells.

Strength (main priority)

Endurance (second priority)

Vitality (third priority)

Radiance (fourth priority)

Best Stats to Level First for Blackfeather Ranger in Lords of the Fallen

The Blackfeather Ranger is an accessible class focusing on ranged attacks through a bow and has an axe and shield for close encounters. As you progress with this class, you’ll unlock arrows that deal elemental damage, making this one of the deadliest classes in the game. Your primary focus is to improve the attack power for the bow while also improving health to sustain more damage.

Agility (main priority)

Vitality (second priority)

Endurance (third priority)

Best Stats to Level First for The Condemned in Lords of the Fallen

The Condemned is a class for those who want the most freedom in customizing their build at the start. Starting with the lowest stats, the early parts of the game can be highly challenging, meaning this is only recommended for veteran players. As for stats to level up, it’s up to the player and depends on the type of build they would like to create. If you want a strength build, focus on strength; if you want a magical build, focus on either Inferno or Radiance. Then, of course, Vitality for health.

Vitality (main priority)

Radiance, Inferno, Strength, or Agility (second Priority)

Endurance (third priority)

Best Stats to Level First for Exiled Stalker in Lords of the Fallen

The Exiled Stalker is an advanced class that takes on the role of a rogue, with dual wield daggers and a high focus on speed. Players who pick this class must be great at dodging, jumping in, and attacking, then disengaging to prevent getting hit. There is a lot of leeway with the Exiled Stalker, though, where it can poison its daggers to deal passive damage. Your focus should be keeping speed up, allowing for more hits, and increasing attack power.

Agility (main priority)

Endurance (second priority)

Vitality (third priority)

Best Stats to Level First for Hallowed Knight in Lords of the Fallen

The Hallowed Knight is arguably the most balanced class from the start, with a balanced stat spread. It starts with a sword that has a fast attack rate and an armor set that is medium-encumbered and great at absorbing damage. This class is also excellent at buffing itself with a solid starting point in Radiance. Players can use agility or strength for the Hallowed Knight, although the latter is preferred. If you decide on agility, swap out the main priority below for the proper stat.

Strength (main priority)

Vitality (second priority)

Endurance (third priority)

Radiance (fourth priority)

Best Stats to Level First for Mournestead Infantry in Lords of the Fallen

The Mournestead Infantry is a ranged melee build with an emphasis on defense. Toss javelins for range damage while being quick on your feet is the type of playstyle this class uses. The downfall for this class is that the damage output is relatively low at the start of the game, although the weapon’s range can make up for this shortcoming. Your focus on improvement should be on attack power, health, and stamina.

Agility (main priority)

Vitality (second priority)

Endurance (third priority)

Radiance (fourth priority)

Best Stats to Level First for Orian Preacher in Lords of the Fallen

The Orian Preacher is the go-to choice for players using Radiant magic for buffs and damage output. Players also start off wielding a hammer, meaning the Orian Preacher can deal solid posture damage when enemies get too close. It is essential to level up Radiance for spells, but players should also keep pumping points into Vitality and strength to compensate for health and attack power for close encounters.

Radiance (main priority)

Vitality (second priority)

Strength (third priority)

Best Stats to Level First for Partisan in Lords of the Fallen

The Partisan is a variant of the Hallowed Knight, with a flail and a crossbow as the starting weapons. This class playstyle relies on being relentless on the attack while drilling crossbows from afar and flailing those who dare to get too close. Your focus at the start should be to increase the attack power of the flail, stamina for more swings, and, of course, more health to help with survivability.

Agility (main priority)

Endurance (second priority)

Vitality (third priority)

Best Stats to Level First for Pyric Cultist in Lords of the Fallen

The Pyric Cultist is an advanced class meant to be used by those who consider themselves veterans of the Souls genre and prefer magic over sword. This class also comes with a polearm to poke at enemies in close encounters. The priority here is to focus on increasing the fireballs’ potency and mana. Fire magic shouldn’t be the only focus here, as the Pyric Cultist should also wield a weapon, so invest in the stat that scales best with your weapon of choice.

Inferno (main priority)

Vitality (second priority)

Strength or Agility (third priority)

Strength or Agility (fourth priority)

Best Stats to Level First for Udirangr Warworlf in Lords of the Fallen

The Udirangr Warwolf is an all-out offensive class whose primary focus is to deal as much damage as possible through melee weapons. This is a solid choice for newcomer players with a reliable starting weapon, quick moveset, and fire salts to set the weapon ablaze. At the start, your focus should be to improve the damage output as much as possible while raising health and endurance to create a tank-like build.

Strength (main priority)

Vitality (second priority)

Endurance (third priority)

So there you have it, the best stats to level first for each class in Lords of the Fallen. Remember that if you make a mistake while leveling your character, you will unlock the ability to respec in the Skyrest main hub area. This allows you to completely revamp your build and switch to either magic or strength if you find a boss giving you too much trouble!

Keep in mind, though, that you will need a rare item to respec so make sure you are 100 percent positive that you want to do so.