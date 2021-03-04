Update 1.25 has arrived for Madden 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Madden 21 definitely had one of the most controversial launches in the series’ long history, largely due to a campaign starting prior to release for the game’s Franchise mode to finally get updated. This has been one of the most stagnant modes for years and people were ready for changes. EA Sports promised some changes to come throughout the year, which have been pretty minuscule for the most part. This latest patch brings the final Franchise update for this year’s game, with promises of more upgrades in Madden 22. Here’s everything new with Madden 21 update 1.25

Madden 21 Update 1.25 Patch Notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Key Highlights:

Fix for QB freezing in certain play formations

Fix for missing Pro Bowl active abilities

Various MUT UI fixes

Franchise updates to trade logic and player value

“League History” addition to Franchise

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue causing the QB to freeze after flipping Gun Split Close Play Action plays while also hot routing the HB.

Fixed an issue causing some QB’s to repeat their pre-play walk-to-line, getting set in the formation animation twice.

Fixed an issue preventing some abilities from being equipped for players on the Pro Bowl roster.

Fixed an incorrect route shown in the play-art for the play Gun Tight Doubles Zig Under.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the receiver to run back toward the line instead of breaking out when running a zig route.

Fixed an issue with Hit Sticks not tracking properly for Abilities using Hit Stick accumulation for In the Zone criteria (e.g. Avalanche)

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Various UI Fixes

Franchise Updates:

NEW: Improvements to Trade Logic and Player Value

NEW: League History Dev Note : For Madden NFL 21, League History will begin at the year of your Franchise when the update goes live and populate each year onward. Check out our deep dive on League History, Trade Logic and Player Value Gridiron Notes to learn more!

Fixed issue where “Backlash” ability was called “Pass Lead Elite”

Fixed naming of Seahawks stadium to Lumen Field (for new Franchises)

Dev Note: All updates also apply to Gen4 consoles.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Key Highlights:

Fix for QB freezing in certain play formations

Fix for missing Pro Bowl active abilities

Fixed rusher logic in certain punting situations

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue allowing punts to frequently get blocked by an AI-controlled rusher when lined up inside the 5-yard line. Dev Note: To address this issue, we tuned the logic of the rusher that was blocking the kick. The AI was timing the Dive perfectly and not in a situation where the player rushing the punter would layout and dive due to the blocker between him and the punter.

Fixed an issue causing the QB to freeze after flipping Gun Split Close Play Action plays while also hot routing the HB.

Fixed an issue causing some QB’s to repeat their pre-play walk-to-line, getting set in the formation animation twice.

Fixed an issue preventing some abilities from being equipped for players on the Pro Bowl roster.

Fixed an issue with Hit Sticks not tracking properly for Abilities using Hit Stick accumulation for In the Zone criteria (e.g. Avalanche)

As you can see in the above patch notes, there are some exclusives notes for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game that go beyond the based versions of the game. The Franchise additions in this patch are not major, but are still better than nothing. Trade logic AI has been absolutely awful at times in Madden 21, so hopefully this actually makes it work much better in the game.

Madden 21 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.