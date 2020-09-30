Madden 21 – Who Are The Team of the Week 3 Players?

The third week of the NFL season was an interesting one, which was capped off with a fantastic Monday Night Football match-up between two of the best teams in the league with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, one of the players in that match-up performed so well that they ended up getting a power-up as a result that led to a last minute change with the week’s TOTW lineup.

Who Are The Team of the Week 3 Players?

Once again, Madden 21 changed up how the TOTW is setup within Madden Ultimate Team. Instead of having focus on just current players, this year’s version focuses on a mix of both modern and legacy players through a few different positions. We have the overall player the week from this week, an offensive and defensive player from the past, a limited time player that is still active in the league that had a fantastic performance in a past corresponding week, and then some other standouts from the week that receive power ups rather than brand new cards.

Player of the Week: Shaquil Barrett 90 OVR – ROLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive Hero: Mike Alstott 90 OVR – FB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defensive Hero: Cortland Finnigan 90 OVR – CB, Tennessee Titans

Limited Time Player: JJ Watt 91 OVR – LE, Houston Texans (Only Available Until 10/1 at 10 AM ET)

We also have a number of other top players from this past week’s action that will be available as player collectible power ups for their existing cards. The overall power up for two of them were not revealed by EA Sports directly like the others, so we’ll have to wait and see on those. As before, these can be found within the TOTW packs in the game, so keep an eye out for them, which are as follows:

Deatrich Wise Jr 79 OVR – RE, New England Patriots

Xavier Rhodes 83 OVR – CB Indianapolis Colts

Derrick Henry 83 OVR – RB, Tennessee Titans (Can become 89 OVR)

Tyler Lockett 87 OVR – WR, Seattle Seahawks (Can become 88 OVR)

Aaron Donald 87 OVR – RE, Los Angeles Rams (Can become 90 OVR)

Patrick Mahomes 79 OVR – QB, Kansas City Chiefs (Can become 90 OVR)

As always, you can also trade in the cards related to power ups to collect them, which are as follows:

Shaquil Barrett: 1x Tyler Lockett, 1x Aaron Donald, 2x Derrick Henry, 2x Xavier Rhodes

Mike Alstott: 2x Tyler Lockett, 3x Derrick Henry, 5x Patrick Mahomes

Cortland Finnigan: 2x Aaron Donald, 3x Xavier Rhodes, 5x Deatrich Wise Jr