Madden 22 Passing Guide: How to Throw Low, Touch, High, Bullet, and Lob Pass

Learning how to pass is an incredibly important skill in Madden NFL 22. The game has several different controls that correspond to different passes, and knowing how to use each one is the key to gaining yards and scoring touchdowns. Even with the highest-rated quarterback in the league, you won’t get anywhere if you can’t throw the right pass. Here’s how to throw every type of pass in Madden 22.

How to Pass in Madden NFL 22

To pass the ball, all you have to do is press the button over the desired receiver’s head. The type of pass you throw will depend on how long you hold the button down, and you can also hold other buttons on the controller to adjust the height of the pass. Here are all the passes in Madden 22:

How to Throw a Low Pass

To throw a low pass in Madden 22, hold the L2/LT button and press the button over the receiver’s head. Holding L2/LB is a modifier, so you can still choose to throw a touch, bullet, or lob pass when throwing a low pass.

How to Throw a High Pass

To throw a high pass in Madden 22, hold the L1/LB button and press the button over the desired receiver’s head. Just like with a low pass, you can still decide to throw a touch, bullet, or lob pass when passing high.

How to Throw a Touch Pass

To throw a touch pass in Madden 22, all you have to do is press the button over the receiver’s head. Make sure to firmly press the button but don’t hold it down for too long. Lightly tapping the button or holding it down will throw a different type of pass.

How to Throw a Bullet Pass

To throw a bullet pass in Madden 22, all you have to do is hold down the button over the receiver’s head. If you let go of the button too early, you will throw the wrong pass, so make sure to hold it down until the ball is in the air.

How to Throw a Lob Pass

To throw a lob pass, lightly tap the button above the receiver’s head. Be careful not to press the button for too long because this will cause you to throw the wrong type of pass. Just lightly press it for a second and quickly lift your finger to throw a lob pass.

Madden NFL 22 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.