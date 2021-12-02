Madden NFL 22 December 2nd Update Patch Notes (1.010 / 2.04)

Update 1.10 and Update 2.04 have arrived for Madden NFL 22 on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, as well as legacy platforms and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch. The update features a number of key features, including new X-Factor Stars, defensive improvements, and franchise fixes across all versions of the game. Since EA has deployed the patch for multiple generations of the game you can find two different patch notes below. The first list of patch notes will be for fixes and changes for the 1.010 update on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 platforms. Down below that, you’ll find the patch notes for update 2.04 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia.
Here’s everything that’s new with the Madden NFL 22 updates:
Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)
Key Highlights:
- New X-Factor Superstar Players
- Improvements to defending RPO plays
- Various Franchise issues fixed
NFL Authenticity Updates:
- Authenticity adjustments to 1990’s Lions helmet
- Added Rams 1994 Throwback
- Added Saints 2000 Gold & 1980’s Home/Away Throwbacks
- Added Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s beard
- Updated Saints endzone seats
- Added Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s “Meditate” Touchdown celebration
Superstar X-Factors:
New X-Factor Players:
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
- Bills QB Josh Allen
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp
- Washington WR Terry McLaurin
- Steelers DL Cameron Heyward
- Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf
Players Upgraded to Superstars:
- Chargers QB Justin Herbert
- 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
- Chargers RB Austin Ekeler
- Browns OG Wyatt Teller
- Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
- Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs
- Patriots LB Matt Judon
- Chargers WR Mike Williams
- Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
- Buccaneers DT Vita Vea
- Ravens TE Mark Andrews
- Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen
Dev Note: Be on the lookout for another ability update towards the end of the season! Already on the watch list are Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Falcons RB Cordarelle Patterson, and Patriots DB JC Jackson.
Players Downgraded to Superstar:
- Titans WR Julio Jones
- Seahawks DB Jamal Adams
- Saints WR Michael Thomas
- Cardinals DE J.J. Watt
- Patriots DB Devin McCourty
- Dolphins DB Xavien Howard
Players Downgraded to No Abilities
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley
- Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr
- Giants WR Kenny Golladay
- Bears WR Allen Robinson
- Jaguars DE Josh Allen
- Bills WR Cole Beasley
- Patriots OL Trent Brown
- Dolphins DB Byron Jones
- Packers DL Kenny Clark
- Buccaneers OL Ali Marpet
Ability Updates
- Pick Artist: Tuning to significantly reduce knock-out chance after the catch has been secured; this will prevent knock-outs caused by contact from either an opponent receiver or a teammate defender.
Gameplay Updates:
- Added logic for defenders to attack the QB more aggressively when scrambling on RPO and WR screen plays
- Added logic for defenders to recognize ineligible players downfield on RPO and screen plays so they can break into pursuit faster to attack the ball carrier
- Tuning to improve the pursuit of the Pitch and Read defenders on RPO Read plays so they’ll pursue the QB when he keeps the ball after not initially choosing to key on the QB
- Fixed an issue causing the Read defender to tackle the WR on RPO’s
- Fixed issue causing Tight End streaks to take an outside release stem at the beginning of the route
- Tuning to Kick Power so that kickers with 99 KPW will now have the capability to make 66-yard field goals in the right conditions
- DEV NOTE: Because we saw a new NFL Record for FG Distance this year by Ravens K Justin Tucker, we have updated the max kick distance to reflect this amazing accomplishment. In order to pull off a 66-yard FG, you will need to achieve max kick power while pointing the kick arc all the way down, while also not having wind/weather negatively impacting the kick.
- Fixed an issue sometimes preventing the defensive player from making adjustments after flipping the play
- Improved a DB Press animation that was taking the receiver too far off his route
- Fixed an issue preventing Play Art from always showing up in Co-Op Offline Franchise games
- Tuning to improve Tight Ends catching the ball in the flat when thrown by a CPU-controlled QB
- Tuning to improve pursuit angles vs. ball carriers using ‘Truck’ in the open field
Franchise Updates:
- Fixed an issue where downloading a Draft Class through Scouting would sometimes cause a disconnect or crash
- Fixed an issue where creating a league using Real-Life Rosters would result in an error
- Fixed a crash when selecting download from Madden Share while using the Real-Life Regular Season Week 1 starting point.
- Fixed an issue where users would see an error message when creating a Cloud franchise using the Real-Life Roster option and Regular Season starting point
- General stability improvements
- Fixed an issue with simulation stats in offline Franchises where every Quarterback’s longest pass would be 25 yards
Madden ID Updates:
- Stability improvements
Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)
Key Highlights:
- New Superstar X-Factor Players
- Various Franchise issues fixed
Gameplay Updates:
- Fixed an issue with declining a friendly quit
Madden NFL 22 is currently available on a variety of different platforms, including the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and legacy platforms as well.