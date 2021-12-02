Madden NFL 22 December 2nd Update Patch Notes (1.010 / 2.04)

Update 1.10 and Update 2.04 have arrived for Madden NFL 22 on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, as well as legacy platforms and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch. The update features a number of key features, including new X-Factor Stars, defensive improvements, and franchise fixes across all versions of the game. Since EA has deployed the patch for multiple generations of the game you can find two different patch notes below. The first list of patch notes will be for fixes and changes for the 1.010 update on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 platforms. Down below that, you’ll find the patch notes for update 2.04 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia.

Here’s everything that’s new with the Madden NFL 22 updates:

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Key Highlights:

New X-Factor Superstar Players

Improvements to defending RPO plays

Various Franchise issues fixed

NFL Authenticity Updates:

Authenticity adjustments to 1990’s Lions helmet

Added Rams 1994 Throwback

Added Saints 2000 Gold & 1980’s Home/Away Throwbacks

Added Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s beard

Updated Saints endzone seats

Added Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s “Meditate” Touchdown celebration

Superstar X-Factors:

New X-Factor Players:

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Bills QB Josh Allen

Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Washington WR Terry McLaurin

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

Players Upgraded to Superstars:

Chargers QB Justin Herbert

49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Browns OG Wyatt Teller

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs

Patriots LB Matt Judon

Chargers WR Mike Williams

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea

Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen

Dev Note: Be on the lookout for another ability update towards the end of the season! Already on the watch list are Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Falcons RB Cordarelle Patterson, and Patriots DB JC Jackson.

Players Downgraded to Superstar:

Titans WR Julio Jones

Seahawks DB Jamal Adams

Saints WR Michael Thomas

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt

Patriots DB Devin McCourty

Dolphins DB Xavien Howard

Players Downgraded to No Abilities

Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr

Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Bears WR Allen Robinson

Jaguars DE Josh Allen

Bills WR Cole Beasley

Patriots OL Trent Brown

Dolphins DB Byron Jones

Packers DL Kenny Clark

Buccaneers OL Ali Marpet

Ability Updates

Pick Artist: Tuning to significantly reduce knock-out chance after the catch has been secured; this will prevent knock-outs caused by contact from either an opponent receiver or a teammate defender.

Gameplay Updates:

Added logic for defenders to attack the QB more aggressively when scrambling on RPO and WR screen plays

Added logic for defenders to recognize ineligible players downfield on RPO and screen plays so they can break into pursuit faster to attack the ball carrier

Tuning to improve the pursuit of the Pitch and Read defenders on RPO Read plays so they’ll pursue the QB when he keeps the ball after not initially choosing to key on the QB

Fixed an issue causing the Read defender to tackle the WR on RPO’s

Fixed issue causing Tight End streaks to take an outside release stem at the beginning of the route

Tuning to Kick Power so that kickers with 99 KPW will now have the capability to make 66-yard field goals in the right conditions DEV NOTE: Because we saw a new NFL Record for FG Distance this year by Ravens K Justin Tucker, we have updated the max kick distance to reflect this amazing accomplishment. In order to pull off a 66-yard FG, you will need to achieve max kick power while pointing the kick arc all the way down, while also not having wind/weather negatively impacting the kic k.

Fixed an issue sometimes preventing the defensive player from making adjustments after flipping the play

Improved a DB Press animation that was taking the receiver too far off his route

Fixed an issue preventing Play Art from always showing up in Co-Op Offline Franchise games

Tuning to improve Tight Ends catching the ball in the flat when thrown by a CPU-controlled QB

Tuning to improve pursuit angles vs. ball carriers using ‘Truck’ in the open field

Franchise Updates:

Fixed an issue where downloading a Draft Class through Scouting would sometimes cause a disconnect or crash

Fixed an issue where creating a league using Real-Life Rosters would result in an error

Fixed a crash when selecting download from Madden Share while using the Real-Life Regular Season Week 1 starting point.

Fixed an issue where users would see an error message when creating a Cloud franchise using the Real-Life Roster option and Regular Season starting point

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with simulation stats in offline Franchises where every Quarterback’s longest pass would be 25 yards

Madden ID Updates:

Stability improvements

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Fixed an issue with declining a friendly quit

Madden NFL 22 is currently available on a variety of different platforms, including the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and legacy platforms as well. For the official patch notes, head over to the EA site for more details.