Madden NFL 24 Ultimate Team Quicksell Values: Full List of Prices and Players

Are you wondering what the quick sell values are in Madden NFL 24 Ultimate Team? Quick selling is a great way to get training points and gold fast, and knowing the reward before making the sale is good. Read further to learn all quicksell values in Madden 24 Ultimate Team.

All Quicksell Values for Madden NFL Ultimate Team

There are four different types of cards, each with its value. These cards include Platinum, Silver, Gold, and Elite. Madden makes it relatively easy once you understand how it works, as trading revolves around the cards overall and color. Without further ado, here are all the quicksell values in Madden 24 Ultimate team.

Platinum Quicksell Values in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

Players can quicksell Platinum cards for a return of gold. All the quicksell values for Platinum cards in Madden 24 Ultimate Team are here.

78 Overall – 6,000 Coins

79 Overall – 9,000 Coins

80 Overall – 14,000 Coins

81 Overall – 14,000 Coins

82 Overall – 36,000 Coins

83 Overall – 57,000 Coins

84 Overall – 90,000 Coins

85 Overall – 143,000 Coins

86 Overall – 225,000 Coins

Silver and Gold Card Quicksell Values

Players can sell Silver and Gold cards in exchange for training points. Training Points are very valuable as they can be used to upgrade your players further, leading to a better team on the field. Here are all the quicksell values for Silver and Gold

68 to 70 Overall – 1 Training Point

71 Overall – 2 Training Points

72 Overall – 3 Training Points

73 Overall – 4 Training Points

75 Overall – 11 Training Points

76 Overall – 18 Training Points

77 Overall – 28 Training Points

78 Overall – 44 Training Points

79 Overall – 69 Training Points

Elite Card Quicksell Values

Elite Cards are similar to Silver and Gold, offering training points when you quicksell them. These cards are the rarest in Madden 24 Ultimate Team, delivering upwards of a thousand training points depending on the overall level.

80 Overall – 110 Training Points

81 Overall – 170 Training Points

82 Overall – 270 Training Points

83 Overall – 430 Training Points

84 Overall – 680 Training Points

85 Overall – 1080 Training Points

86 Overall – 1700 Training Points

87 Overall – 2700 Training Points

How to Quicksell in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

Quickselling is simple in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. To do so, while on the main page of Ultimate Team, select “My Items.” This will bring you to all your MUT cards. Hover over the card you want to quicksell, or at least see the value of, and hit A (Xbox) or X (PlayStation). On the next page, scroll down and select the quicksell option.

