Maneater bills itself as an action RPG, but in a lot of ways it feels more like a Metroidvania title. The most similar thing are the grate or gates that block your path at various points in the game. You’ll see them from even the starting moments and they’ll be sprinkled throughout the map in later stages as well. Marked as either Teen, Adult, or Elder gates you might wonder what to do with these things. Here’s the quick answer for how to break through teen, adult, and elder grates in Maneater.

How to Break Through Teen, Adult, and Elder Grates

Starting out in the game you are simply a pup. Too young to do much but eat some turtles, grates are defifnitely too big to take down by yourself. But you will grow and grow quite a bit. This is what these grates are asking you to do, giving you a benchmark for when you can break them and get to the collectibles inside. You’ll grow to these new stages at specific levels, so be sure you know how to level up fast in Maneater.

If you find a grate that is blocking you from an area you want to reach, just follow the tips in that guide until you reach the specified level. Once you are an Elder or the ultimate stage of Mega, you won’t have to worry about this anymore and can go back and break through whatever you want. The level cap is currently set at 30, just to give you a reference for where you are in the game.

If you must know the specifics (I’m an avid anti-spoiler guy) then here they are: Teen is at level 4, Adult is at level 10, Elder is level 20, and Mega is level 30. Hit those and you’ll know how to break through teen, adult, and elder grates in Maneater.