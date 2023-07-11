Maplestory Class Tier List: Best Classes Ranked (2023)

Learn about the best classes in Maplestory with this ranked tier list!

Best Maplestory Classes Ranked Tier List
Maplestory is a side-scrolling MMORPG with over 40 customizable classes, each with unique characteristics. Some classes are better than others, which boils down to how much damage each class can create per second and minute (DPS and DPM). That is why, in this guide, you will find a grid covering all classes and the amount of DPS and DPM they have the potential to reach in the game — making it easier for you to understand who is a good pick. Read on to discover a ranked tier list of all classes in Maplestory.

Maplestory Best Class Tier List

Check out the ranked tier list for the best classes in Maplestory below! Each number is converted into billions for the actual number.

ClassTierDPS (Billions)DPM (Billions)
Fire Poison MageS31118,600
CadenaS30017,700
CorsairS29017,500
BlasterS28517,200
Ice Lightning MageS28116,900
ShadowerS28016,800
KinesisS27916,750
Night WalkerS27716,650
Dawn WarriorS27616,600
Bow MasterS27016,300
Thunder BreakerA26816,000
AdeleA26616,000
HeroA26515,900
PathFinderA26315,800
Wild HunterA26215,700
Night LordA25915,500
AranA25715,450
MarksmanA25615,400
HoyoungA25515,250
Angelic BusterA25415,200
EvanA25315,200
PaladinB25315,100
BuccaneerB25115,050
Illium B25015,000
MercedesB24914,950
Battle MageB24814,900
Demon SlayerB24714,850
BishopB24714,800
XenonB24714,800
Dark KnightB24614,750
Demon AvengerB24514,700
CannoneerB24114,500
KaiserB24014,450
KainB23514,100
ArkB23414,050
ShadeB23414,050
Dual BladeB23314,000
MechanicC23213,900
LuminousC23113,900
Blaze WizardC23013,800
ZeroC22813,700
Wind ArcherC22513,550
MihileD22313,400
LaraD21813,100
PhantomD19811,900

As you can see, S-tier has the highest damage output — while F has the lowest. Even though F-tier still has a high number, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is a lot for the enemies in the game — which requires a ton of damage to be defeated. It is important to note that these numbers can vary depending on the gear equipped, although these numbers are what the majority of the community has reached consistently.

Best Maplestory Classes for Beginners

If you’re new to Maplestory and don’t like the playstyle of the highly-rated classes, a few names stand out for beginners. The best starter classes are those with high resistance capabilities, such as Mechanic, Battle Mage, Wild Hunter, and Xenon. Also, Cygnus Knights are great for beginners because they are straight-up the most fun to play. Cygnus Knights include Blaze Wizard, Dawn Warrior, Night Walker, Thunder Breaker, and Wind Archer.

All the names mentioned have an easy enough playstyle to get the grips of quickly, making them perfect for those new to the game. Once you get the hang of them, you can start using the higher-rated classes that offer more DPS and DPM. Practice makes perfect, and eventually, you’ll be prepared to play on Maplestory’s best private servers!

