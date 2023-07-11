Maplestory Class Tier List: Best Classes Ranked (2023)

Maplestory is a side-scrolling MMORPG with over 40 customizable classes, each with unique characteristics. Some classes are better than others, which boils down to how much damage each class can create per second and minute (DPS and DPM). That is why, in this guide, you will find a grid covering all classes and the amount of DPS and DPM they have the potential to reach in the game — making it easier for you to understand who is a good pick. Read on to discover a ranked tier list of all classes in Maplestory.
Maplestory Best Class Tier List
Check out the ranked tier list for the best classes in Maplestory below! Each number is converted into billions for the actual number.
|Class
|Tier
|DPS (Billions)
|DPM (Billions)
|Fire Poison Mage
|S
|311
|18,600
|Cadena
|S
|300
|17,700
|Corsair
|S
|290
|17,500
|Blaster
|S
|285
|17,200
|Ice Lightning Mage
|S
|281
|16,900
|Shadower
|S
|280
|16,800
|Kinesis
|S
|279
|16,750
|Night Walker
|S
|277
|16,650
|Dawn Warrior
|S
|276
|16,600
|Bow Master
|S
|270
|16,300
|Thunder Breaker
|A
|268
|16,000
|Adele
|A
|266
|16,000
|Hero
|A
|265
|15,900
|PathFinder
|A
|263
|15,800
|Wild Hunter
|A
|262
|15,700
|Night Lord
|A
|259
|15,500
|Aran
|A
|257
|15,450
|Marksman
|A
|256
|15,400
|Hoyoung
|A
|255
|15,250
|Angelic Buster
|A
|254
|15,200
|Evan
|A
|253
|15,200
|Paladin
|B
|253
|15,100
|Buccaneer
|B
|251
|15,050
|Illium
|B
|250
|15,000
|Mercedes
|B
|249
|14,950
|Battle Mage
|B
|248
|14,900
|Demon Slayer
|B
|247
|14,850
|Bishop
|B
|247
|14,800
|Xenon
|B
|247
|14,800
|Dark Knight
|B
|246
|14,750
|Demon Avenger
|B
|245
|14,700
|Cannoneer
|B
|241
|14,500
|Kaiser
|B
|240
|14,450
|Kain
|B
|235
|14,100
|Ark
|B
|234
|14,050
|Shade
|B
|234
|14,050
|Dual Blade
|B
|233
|14,000
|Mechanic
|C
|232
|13,900
|Luminous
|C
|231
|13,900
|Blaze Wizard
|C
|230
|13,800
|Zero
|C
|228
|13,700
|Wind Archer
|C
|225
|13,550
|Mihile
|D
|223
|13,400
|Lara
|D
|218
|13,100
|Phantom
|D
|198
|11,900
Related: When Should You Use the Extreme Growth Potion in Maplestory?
As you can see, S-tier has the highest damage output — while F has the lowest. Even though F-tier still has a high number, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is a lot for the enemies in the game — which requires a ton of damage to be defeated. It is important to note that these numbers can vary depending on the gear equipped, although these numbers are what the majority of the community has reached consistently.
Best Maplestory Classes for Beginners
If you’re new to Maplestory and don’t like the playstyle of the highly-rated classes, a few names stand out for beginners. The best starter classes are those with high resistance capabilities, such as Mechanic, Battle Mage, Wild Hunter, and Xenon. Also, Cygnus Knights are great for beginners because they are straight-up the most fun to play. Cygnus Knights include Blaze Wizard, Dawn Warrior, Night Walker, Thunder Breaker, and Wind Archer.
All the names mentioned have an easy enough playstyle to get the grips of quickly, making them perfect for those new to the game. Once you get the hang of them, you can start using the higher-rated classes that offer more DPS and DPM. Practice makes perfect, and eventually, you’ll be prepared to play on Maplestory’s best private servers!
- This article was updated on July 11th, 2023