Maplestory Class Tier List: Best Classes Ranked (2023)

Maplestory is a side-scrolling MMORPG with over 40 customizable classes, each with unique characteristics. Some classes are better than others, which boils down to how much damage each class can create per second and minute (DPS and DPM). That is why, in this guide, you will find a grid covering all classes and the amount of DPS and DPM they have the potential to reach in the game — making it easier for you to understand who is a good pick. Read on to discover a ranked tier list of all classes in Maplestory.

Maplestory Best Class Tier List

Check out the ranked tier list for the best classes in Maplestory below! Each number is converted into billions for the actual number.

Class Tier DPS (Billions) DPM (Billions) Fire Poison Mage S 311 18,600 Cadena S 300 17,700 Corsair S 290 17,500 Blaster S 285 17,200 Ice Lightning Mage S 281 16,900 Shadower S 280 16,800 Kinesis S 279 16,750 Night Walker S 277 16,650 Dawn Warrior S 276 16,600 Bow Master S 270 16,300 Thunder Breaker A 268 16,000 Adele A 266 16,000 Hero A 265 15,900 PathFinder A 263 15,800 Wild Hunter A 262 15,700 Night Lord A 259 15,500 Aran A 257 15,450 Marksman A 256 15,400 Hoyoung A 255 15,250 Angelic Buster A 254 15,200 Evan A 253 15,200 Paladin B 253 15,100 Buccaneer B 251 15,050 Illium B 250 15,000 Mercedes B 249 14,950 Battle Mage B 248 14,900 Demon Slayer B 247 14,850 Bishop B 247 14,800 Xenon B 247 14,800 Dark Knight B 246 14,750 Demon Avenger B 245 14,700 Cannoneer B 241 14,500 Kaiser B 240 14,450 Kain B 235 14,100 Ark B 234 14,050 Shade B 234 14,050 Dual Blade B 233 14,000 Mechanic C 232 13,900 Luminous C 231 13,900 Blaze Wizard C 230 13,800 Zero C 228 13,700 Wind Archer C 225 13,550 Mihile D 223 13,400 Lara D 218 13,100 Phantom D 198 11,900

As you can see, S-tier has the highest damage output — while F has the lowest. Even though F-tier still has a high number, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is a lot for the enemies in the game — which requires a ton of damage to be defeated. It is important to note that these numbers can vary depending on the gear equipped, although these numbers are what the majority of the community has reached consistently.

Best Maplestory Classes for Beginners

If you’re new to Maplestory and don’t like the playstyle of the highly-rated classes, a few names stand out for beginners. The best starter classes are those with high resistance capabilities, such as Mechanic, Battle Mage, Wild Hunter, and Xenon. Also, Cygnus Knights are great for beginners because they are straight-up the most fun to play. Cygnus Knights include Blaze Wizard, Dawn Warrior, Night Walker, Thunder Breaker, and Wind Archer.

All the names mentioned have an easy enough playstyle to get the grips of quickly, making them perfect for those new to the game. Once you get the hang of them, you can start using the higher-rated classes that offer more DPS and DPM. Practice makes perfect, and eventually, you’ll be prepared to play on Maplestory’s best private servers!

- This article was updated on July 11th, 2023