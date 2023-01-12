When Should You Use the Extreme Growth Potion in Maplestory?

Maplestory is a long-running MMO that features one of the highest-level caps that you will ever come across in an MMO. The extreme growth potion is one of the many different kinds of experience potions added to Maplestory to help speed up the grind by giving you pure experience points. The main issue with the potions is that they give decreasing amounts of experience depending on how high your level is. Let’s go over when you should use extreme growth potions in Maplestory.

When Should You Use an Extreme Growth Potion in Maplestory

While many other MMOs offer different ways to help speed up the level grind, few offer consumables that provide levels worth of experience for free. No matter what point you are at in Maplestory, there is a different growth potion available for your character to drink and gain some levels with.

Once you reach level 141 in Maplestory, you will gain the ability to use extreme growth potions should you manage to get your hands on one. Once you do manage to get your hands on one, you will want to drink it right away. This is because the amount of experience you gain from the potion can be random and the higher level you are, the lower the chance of getting larger amounts of experience

There is also no reason to hold onto one for another character as the potions are not tradeable once received. Once a character has purchased a potion, it is locked to them. It can’t even be traded between characters on the same account.

If you are looking to pick up one of these extreme growth potions for yourself, you will need to wait for specific events to come to Maplestory to buy them from the special event traders that appear. There is no limit on the number of potions you can buy as long as you can get the currency you need to buy them with.

Maplestory is available now on PC

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023