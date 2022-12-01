How to Level Up Fast in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Knowing how to level up fast in any game like World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is very important. While most of us would like to enjoy the storyline that the game has to offer, some of us like rushing through content like a madman.

There are some obvious tips and tricks that you can use. However, at the time of writing of this article, there are no XP glitches that you can use in order to level up quickly in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. That said, here are some ways in which you can reach max level in the game quickly.

How to Level Up Quickly World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The level cap in Dragonflight has been raised from 60 to 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. To get to max level really fast, here’s what you need to do:

First of all, if you’re in a guild, you need to pick up the guild cloak from the vendor at Orgrimmar or Stormwind. This will allow you to set your hearthstone anywhere you want to.

Also, pick up your guild banner. This will help you stack XP whenever your killing monsters.

Stick to the main storyline quests because they are the ones that allow you with the highest amount of XP. Stay away from the side quests for now, until you’ve gained max level.

Make sure you get your hands on consumables that give you a considerable amount of speed boost in the game. Items like Fried Bonefish will give you a massive speed boost.

There’s an enchantment known as the Fortified Speed Cloak that gives you an additional speed rating as well. So don’t forget to use that.

You can also equip the Straddling Jewels doublet and it will give you a 13 point boost in your speed rating for every Shadowlands gem you have equipped.

While these are some of the tricks you can use to breeze through the levels, do remember that you can also skip dialogues and NPC interactions throughout the game. In case you’re speed running and gunning for the level cap early on in the game, this is something that you need to focus on at the very beginning.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022