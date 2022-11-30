How to Find the Golden Dragon Goblet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Golden Dragon Goblet is one of the first treasures you’re tasked with finding shortly after stepping foot onto the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Despite it being marked on the mini-map, it can still be quite tricky to find due to its discrete location. In this guide, we’ll detail the exact location of the Golden Dragon Goblet, so you can get your hands on resources and a brand-new Toy.

Where is the Golden Dragon Goblet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The location of the Golden Dragon Goblet

To find the Golden Dragon Goblet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, head to the location marked on the map in The Waking Shores and look for a ramp nearby that will lead you to a rocky, lush mound. The Goblet can be found nesting in a small pile of gold towards the end of the mound. The exact coordinates for the Golden Dragon Goblet are 65.8 41.8.

If you are searching for the Golden Dragon Goblet outside of the optional quest available during Dragonflight’s intro, you will need to purchase Archeologist Artifact Notes from Cataloger Jakes in Dragonscale Basecamp or Wingrest Embassy, depending on your current progress in the story.

What Does the Golden Dragon Goblet Do?

Once the Golden Dragon Goblet has been looted, it will award you a small amount of Dragon Isles Supplies and the Golden Dragon Goblet Toy. Collecting it is also a requirement for the Treasures of The Waking Shore achievement.

When the Golden Dragon Goblet Toy is used, your character will hold the goblet while piles of gold coins are scattered along the ground. The effect is purely cosmetic and lasts four seconds, with a cooldown of thirty seconds before it can be used again.

Dragon Isles Supplies are a currency used throughout the Dragon Isles to purchase items earned from levelling different factions’ Renown. Hunting other treasures will reward you with more Dragon Isles Supplies, as well as other goodies, such as Toys, Weapons, Crafting Reagents, and more.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net Launcher.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022