March 26 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 279

Another day, another Wordle. Wordle is a daily word game that tasks players with guessing a random five-letter word every day, and today’s word is a tough one. This is arguably the hardest Wordle that’s been around for the past week or two, so a ton of players will understandably want some assistance to either save their long-running streaks or just to save themselves from frustration. While the fun of Wordle is figuring out the word for yourself, sometimes you just need some help. Don’t worry though, because we’ve got your back with some hints and the solution for Wordle #279 on Saturday, March 26.

How Does Wordle Work?

As stated above, Wordle is a daily word guessing game that features a new five-letter word every day. You only have six attempts to guess the word before you’re locked out for the day, and most people pride themselves on maintaining super long streaks. When you guess a word, any letters that are in the right spot will turn green. Any letters that are in the word but in the wrong spot will turn yellow, and any incorrect letters not present in the word at all will turn gray.

These small hints are all the help that the game gives you, and the six guess window isn’t as generous as you may think. If you’re having some trouble with today’s Wordle, then keep reading below for some helpful hints about today’s word.

March 26 Wordle Answer

Here are a few hints for the March 26 Wordle.

There are no double letters in this word.

This word can be a noun, verb, or adjective depending on the context.

This word begins with the letter E.

This word ends with the letter Y.

Those four basic hints should put you on the right track to guessing the featured word for today, but it’s a tough one, so here’s one last hint that should help a little more: this word is a type of adhesive. If you still can’t guess what the word is, then keep reading below for the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle..

Wordle #279 Solution

If you still need the answer to Wordle #279, then you don’t need to look any further. The solution to the March 26 Wordle is EPOXY. Today’s word is a tough one, so don’t blame yourself if you had to look it up. You can always start fresh again tomorrow, resting easy knowing that your streak is safe.

You can play Wordle now for free in your web browser.