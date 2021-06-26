Mario Golf Super Rush – How To Unlock More Golf Clubs

Mario Golf Super Rush was revealed a few months ago and Nintendo Switch owners have been excited to get their hands on it ever since. One of the selling points of the game is the single player Golf Adventure mode, which allows you to use your Mii and compete across different courses. There are different clubs available to you in the game beyond the base ones you have too, and this guide is going to break down just where you can find them.

How To Unlock More Golf Clubs

As with any golf related video game, there are many different clubs for you to choose from and use. That is no different in Mario Golf Super Rush, with a number of clubs available. You get a starter pack of clubs in Golf Adventure, but there are more you can unlock with different perks and such to make them worth obtaining.

These different clubs are found within the shops at each course in Golf Adventure, which vary in location. They aren’t too hard to find, as you just need to look for the building or structure with multiple Blue Toads at it. From there, find the one that says he has things to sell to you to find the below offerings that we have broken down shop by shop.

Bonny Greens Shop Super Mushroom Driver – 1,200 coins Generates topspin. Mini Mushroom Pitching Wedge – 800 coins Increases backspin and super-backspin power. Banana Fade 5 Hybrid – 600 coins Curves shots to the right if playing right-handed or to the left if playing left-handed. Banana Draw 5 Hybrid – 600 coins Curves shots to the right if playing right-handed or to the right if playing left-handed.

Rockridge Lake Shop Lakitu 5 Wood – 1,000 coins Hits shots that are highly susceptible to wind. Bullet Bill 4 Hybrid – 1,200 coins Hits shots that are less susceptible to wind but harder to control. Boomerang Fade 9 Iron – 600 coins Sharply curves shots to the right if playing right-handed or to the left if playing left-handed. Boomerang Draw 9 Iron – 600 coinc Sharply curves shots to the left if playing right-handed or to the right if playing left-handed. Piranha Plant Approach Wedge – 800 coins Makes it easier to control shots out of deep rough and mud.

Balmy Dunes Shop Dry Bones Shell 3 Wood – 1,500 coins Hits low-trajectory shots that can bounce out of bunkers. Bullet Bill 7 Iron – 1,200 coins Hits shots that are less susceptible to wind but harder to control. Pokey Sand Wedge – 800 coins Increases control in bunkers.



Those are all of the new Clubs that you'll be able to unlock in Mario Golf Super Rush

Mario Golf Super Rush is now available exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:June 26th, 2021