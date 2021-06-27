Mario Golf Super Rush – How To Upgrade Super Dash

Golf is a pretty simple sport to explain on the surface, but there are a lot of nuances to it that can make it a very difficult one to actually play. The Mario Golf franchise has always done a good job at not only offering an arcade style golf experience, but also adding in some unique mechanics that make the experience more cartoonish and fun. The latest entry, Mario Golf Super Rush, is now here and with that has come some new techniques that you can utilize in certain modes including the new Super Dash.

How To Upgrade Super Dash

Speed Golf is a very interesting game mode that has been introduced in Mario Golf Super Rush. In the past and in the standard golf mode, all you have to do is hit the ball and the game will automatically take you to where it lands to hit it again. Speed Golf tasks you with chasing after your ball upon hitting it, which requires you to have enough stamina to do so.

You can run by holding down B or the down button if just using a single Joy-Con and aim your direction with the analog stick. That’s not all though, as you also have another weapon at your disposal known as the Super Dash. The Super Dash can be executed by pressing L to get a quick burst forward that can help you gain an advantage on the opposition.

The stamina meter is gradually reduced when running to where it’ll slow you down a lot if you run out completely. Using a Super Dash will use up a lot of the meter though, so you have to be careful. The Super Dash not only lets you run forward quickly, but also has some other uses like knocking into other golfers.

Your Super Dash at first is pretty basic, but the key to improving it really is to just keep playing more of Golf Adventure. As you level up your Mii golfer, you will occasionally get upgrades to your Mii golfer’s Super Dash. These upgrades are very helpful, as they can make you go longer distances with each Super Dash and even seems to use up less stamina when upgraded. However, that may be more about upgrading the stamina on your Mii golfer as well.

Upgrading your Super Dash just comes with leveling up your Mii golfer over time. This can be done by just playing more competitions and challenges within Golf Adventure, so just keep playing and you’ll be upgrading the Super Dash in no time.

Mario Golf Super Rush is now available exclusive for Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides as well if you need additional help with the game.