Mario Strikers: Battle League – How to Perform a Perfect Pass

In Mario Strikers: Battle League, knowing how to perform all the different kinds of passes can be the decisive factor in many matches. But how can you perform a Perfect Pass in the game? To answer that, as well as to help all players currently struggling to get the ball past their opponent’s lines, here’s how to perform a Perfect Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

What are Perfect Passes?

Perfect Passes are passes that can only be done by getting the timing of the ball just right. When compared to normal passes, the perfect ones will be more precise, faster, and stronger, allowing you to not only get the ball fast to its receiver but also build up great passing and scoring opportunities. Another plus of the technique lies in the fact that these passes cannot be intercepted.

How to Perform a Perfect Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League

You can perform perfect passes on Mario Strikers: Battle League by holding B or Y and then releasing the button as the ball is about to reach your character. It is also possible to perform the pass by tapping B or Y as the ball is about to reach the receiver, but doing so is way harder. On that note, it’s important to point out that having a higher Technique stat will allow you to perform the passes more frequently, as the stat will increase the perfect pass window.

To recap, here’s how to perform Perfect Passes on Mario Strikers: Battle League:

Get the ball.

Pass to your desired character.

Hold B or Y and then release as the ball is about to reach the receiver.

What About Perfect Shots?

Just like the perfect pass, there is more than one way to perform a Perfect Shot in the game, as players can do it by holding the shooting button and then releasing it at the moment the shooting gauge is full, by holding the shooting button and then releasing it as your character is about to make contact with the ball, or by taping A as the ball is about to reach you.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the game here.