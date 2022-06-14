Mario Strikers: Battle League – How to Perform and Intercept Lob Passes

Among the many techniques you can master on Mario Strikers: Battle League, very few are as useful as the lob passes, as knowing how and when to use them can allow you to cover the pitch in seconds, all while both clearing the ball efficiently and opening up scoring opportunities. But how can you perform lob passes in the game, and more importantly, how can you intercept them? To answer that and more, here’s how to both perform and intercept lob passes in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

How to Perform Lob Passes in Mario Strikers: Battle League

You can perform three different kinds of lob passes in Mario Strikers: Battle League, the Standard Lob Pass, which can be performed by tapping Y, the Perfect Lob Pass, which can be performed by holding Y and then releasing it as your character is about to touch the ball, and the Free Lob Pass, which can be performed by holding both Y and L while also selecting the direction of the pass, and then releasing the button. To recap, here’s how to perform all types of lob passes:

Normal Lob Pass : Press Y.

: Press Y. Perfect Lob Pass : Hold Y and then release as the ball is about to hit your character.

: Hold Y and then release as the ball is about to hit your character. Free Lob Pass: While with the ball, hold Y and L while selecting your desired direction and then release the button.

How to Intercept a Lob Pass

You can intercept lob passes in Mario Strikers: Battle League by, after your opponent performs the move, staying close to the receiver and then pressing either A or B as the ball gets closer to its target. If timed right, you will be able to get in front of your opponent and intercept the pass.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the game here.