Mario vs Donkey Kong on Switch: Release Date, Game Modes, and How to Preorder

Image: Nintendo

A puzzle platformer from long ago makes a return in a big way with Mario vs. Donkey Kong coming to the Nintendo Switch! Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini Marios, and your mission is simple: track them down. It’s not your typical Mario or Donkey Kong game, and it’s a perfect experience for a handheld console like the Switch. It makes perfect sense since its humble origins were on the Game Boy Advance. Check here for the release date window, game modes, and more for Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch!

Mario vs Donkey Kong on Switch Release Date

Image: Nintendo

Mario vs Donkey Kong will release for the Switch on February 16, 2024. This marks the release as just shy of 20 years after the release of the original on the Game Boy Advance. Fans will be glad to know it is faithful to the original but with high-quality updated graphics and additional modern features!

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Game Modes

Image: Nintendo

While Mario vs. Donkey Kong features gameplay where Mario’s jumping is dialed down more to resemble his old arcade days, you’ll find varied puzzle levels you can enjoy by yourself, or with a friend. That’s right, there’s a local co-op where you can recover the toys and solve puzzles together!

How to Pre-Order Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch

As the game was only recently announced in the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, there’s not a firm pre-order option out just yet. However, you can typically pre-order the game at your local GameStop, or store chains that feature game releases such as Target, Best Buy, and more. Additionally, there’s always Amazon or the Nintendo eShop which will have the game available to pre-order physically or digitally! We will keep you updated with links!

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023