Marvel’s Avengers – All Characters and How to Get Them

Marvel’s Avengers is out now worldwide across all platforms, and it’s finally time to take the fight to AIM as the Avengers themselves. After the catastrophic events of A-Day, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, must reassemble the Avengers team to fight back against Advanced Idea Mechanics, better known as AIM. While not every major Marvel hero is in the game, there are a fair number of playable characters that you probably recognize from the movies, comics, and more. There are six playable characters at launch, but there are many more heroes on the way for Marvel’s Avengers. Here is every playable hero currently in Marvel’s Avengers as well as how to unlock them.

Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan is the protagonist of Marvel’s Avengers. She’s the first hero you unlock, and she’s available by default. You can use Ms. Marvel right from the get-go, no matter if you choose the campaign or the Avengers Initiative. She wasn’t born with her powers. Kamala is an Inhuman, which is important to the story of Marvel’s Avengers. She can stretch her body to get around the environment or deal crazy damage, making her one of the most versatile heroes in the game.

Hulk

The Incredible Hulk is one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes. He’s the second hero unlocked in Marvel’s Avengers, so you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the Hulk. To unlock Hulk, you must complete the Snowy Tundra campaign mission. This mission occurs about two hours into the story. Hulk is a powerhouse in Marve’s Avengers, capable of absorbing large amounts of damage and dishing out powerful attacks to enemies. You can also unlock Hulk by playing the Avengers Initiative mode, which unlocks all six playable characters immediately.

Iron Man

Iron Man is the third playable character in Marvel’s Avengers. To unlock Iron Man, you must complete the campaign missions called “House Call,” after which he’ll permanently join your team. This mission takes place roughly 3 hours into the campaign, not too long after unlocking Hulk. Iron Man’s mobility sets him apart from the rest of the roster. Tony Stark can use his suit to hover and fly across the battlefield, dodging attacks and gaining positional advantages with ease. You can also unlock Iron Man immediately by playing the Avengers Initiative mode.

Black Widow

Black Widow is the fourth playable character you’ll unlock in Marvel’s Avengers. To unlock Black Widow, you must complete the campaign mission called “Stand Alone.” This mission takes place about halfway through the campaign. You’ll start off as Kamala Khan, but you will switch to Black Widow once things start to go wrong. Black Widow excels at one on one fighting, equipped with several tools that can disrupt enemies and give her the upper hand. Playing the Avengers Initiative mode will also unlock Black Widow immediately.

Thor

The God of Thunder is one of the last characters you unlock in Marvel’s Avengers. To unlock Thor, you must complete the campaign mission called “Testing… 1… 2… 3…” which appears toward the very end of the story. This mission also unlocks Captain America, so you’ll have the entire team assembled at this point. Thor’s mighty powers are all present in the Avengers game. He can imbue his attacks with lightning and even call upon the Bifrost for a devastating ultimate attack. Like every other character on this list, you can also immediately unlock Thor in the Avengers Initiative mode.

Captain America

Captain America is the final character you’ll unlock in Marvel’s Avengers. He technically shares that spot with Thor because they’re unlocked after the same mission. To get Captain America, you must complete the campaign mission called “Testing 1… 2… 3…” which takes place near the end of the story. Cap may not be able to fly or control lightning, but he’s still a very capable fighter. He’s best in one on one fights, but his shield also possesses surprisingly powerful crowd control abilities. Also, like every other character on this list, you can also immediately unlock Captain America in the Avengers Initiative mode.

- This article was updated on:September 3rd, 2020