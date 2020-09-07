Marvel’s Avengers has a pretty clear cut story, but in typical Marvel fashion, the ending opens the door for a whole lot of possibilities. Marvel’s Avengers introduces a ton of concepts and characters in the last hour that could potentially have significant effects on the game’s story going forward, which is very exciting for Marvel fans. With MODOK defeated (or is he?) and AIM under new management, it’s now time to consider the next great threat the Avengers will face. Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel’s Avengers ending, including what happened to MODOK and what the deal is with that Kree Sentry.

Marvel’s Avengers Ending Explained

With Captain America rescued and the team finally back together, The Avengers confront MODOK for a final battle. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes use their most powerful abilities to take down MODOK, but there was apparently more going on beneath the surface than they anticipated. A giant figure rises from the water below, catching the team by surprise. Only Thor is able to recognize the giant for what it is – a Kree Sentry.

MODOK can seemingly control the Sentry, so the Avengers must take it down. Despite the team’s best efforts, the giant is too much to handle. Using laser beams from its eyes, the MODOK-controlled sentry pins Hulk down and forces him to transition back to Dr. Banner. Kamala then has her superhero moment and uses her Embiggen power to defeat the Kree Sentry. She returns home and is scolded by her father, but he is understanding and allows her to continue her endeavors as a superhero.

A post-credits scene shows that Monica Rappaccini has taken control of AIM and has created several clones of herself. As the new Scientist Supreme, Monica wishes to continue to pursue her goals even without Tarleton/MODOK. The defeated Kree Sentry is then seen ejecting a green object into the sky.

What Was the Kree Sentry?

Kree Sentries are giant robots built by an alien race known as the Kree to defend military outposts and depots. The Kree are a major part of the Marvel universe, and the existence of a Kree Sentry on Earth in the game shows that the Kree not only exist in the Marvel’s Avengers universe, but also that they are interested in our planet and could show up sometime soon.

As for why the Kree Sentry was at the bottom of the San Francisco Bay, that still remains a mystery. During the Avengers campaign, Captain America reveals that he smashed the Terrigen Crystal reactor himself because he saw a huge unusual energy reading from down below the bay. Something down there was reacting to the Terrigen Crystal, and that something happened to be the Kree Sentry.

What the Kree were doing on Earth remains to be seen, but this probably won’t be the last time we see them in Marvel’s Avengers. The post-credits scene shows a green pod being ejected from the Sentry into space, and this is likely some sort of signal to the rest of the Kree forces. They’ll probably show up and investigate what happened to their Sentry in a future update for the game.

What Happened to MODOK?

MODOK was defeated by The Avengers, but there is no official confirmation regarding what actually happened to him. After Kamala uses her powers to defeat the Kree Sentry, MODOK is seen falling out of the giant robot and into the sea. MODOK’s fate is left up in the air. This may not be the last we hear from Tarleton. Considering he was controlling the Sentry during the fight, there’s a possibility that he is the one that triggered it to send that green pod into space. However, there is none of MODOK’s signature purple electricity, so it’s unlikely that he was behind the Kree Sentry’s signal.

What Happened to Monica?

With Tarleton out of the picture, Monica Rappaccini has assumed control of AIM. As the newly elected Scientist Supreme, she will continue her work and expand into new avenues like cloning and time travel. She has even created several clones of herself as seen in the post-credits scene. Also, during the campaign, Tarleton injected her with her own regenerative formula, meaning she is more powerful than ever. The first post-launch stories centered around Kate Bishop and Hawkeye will show more of Monica after the events of the campaign, so stay tuned for those in the coming months. For now, you can work toward taking her down in the Avengers Initiative.

- This article was updated on:September 7th, 2020