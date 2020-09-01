Marvel’s Avengers – How to Unlock Iron Man

Iron Man is one of the best characters in Marvel’s Avengers, and you can unlock him fairly easily. While you start the campaign as Kamala Khan, you’ll quickly reassemble the main team of Avengers and recruit Hulk, Iron Man, and everyone else. Kamala and Hulk are your main team for the first few hours of the game, but the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist Tony Stark will join up shortly into the campaign. If you’d rather suit up as Iron Man immediately though, there is another way to unlock the armored Avenger right off the bat.

How to Get Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers

Iron Man is the third character unlocked in the Marvel’s Avengers campaign. After unlocking Kamala Khan and Hulk, Iron Man will follow shortly after. An early campaign mission sees Kamala and Hulk asking Jarvis to locate Tony Stark, and then the pair seek him out and recruit him as part of their plan to reassemble the Avengers.

If you want to get your hands on Stark faster though, then there is another way to unlock Iron Man. Jumping into the Avengers Initiative Mode will unlock all six playable characters – including Iron Man – right from the get-go. The only catch is that this mode takes place after the campaign, meaning there will be spoilers for the Avengers story if you haven’t played it.

These spoilers are very light, so you won’t harm the experience too much by playing the Avengers Initiative before finishing the campaign. Still, there are a few surprises in the Marvel’s Avengers campaign that are best experienced firsthand, so you should play it first if you care about the story in this game. Iron Man is recruited to the team very early on in the campaign, so you’d get to use him throughout most of it anyway. If you want to jump into War Zones and other missions with Tony Stark immediately though, then you can access the Avengers Initiative from the main menu.

- This article was updated on:September 1st, 2020