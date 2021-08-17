Black Panther has finally arrived in Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s everything you need to know if you want to unlock him. T’Challa is the game’s ninth playable hero, the third DLC character after Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. Unlike the previous DLC Operations Taking AIM and Future Imperfect, however, the War for Wakanda expansion adds much more than just a handful of story missions. Alongside Black Panther as a playable character, this update adds a new outpost, a new biome, two new villains, and much more. Here’s how to unlock Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers.

How to Unlock Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers

To unlock Black Panther, all you have to do is start the War for Wakanda mission chain. After completing the first mission, you will unlock Black Panther as a playable hero. After adding T’Challa to your roster, you will be able to play as him for the rest of the War for Wakanda storyline. You’ll also be able to take him on missions unrelated to Wakanda just like the rest of the Avengers roster.

The introductory mission for War for Wakanda is a single-player mission, so you won’t be able to play it with your friends. It’s only a short level though, and it gives you a taste of Black Panther’s gameplay and abilities. You’ll be able to play the rest of the expansion with other players after clearing the first mission.

Also, Marvel’s Avengers recently received an update that allows for duplicate heroes on the same team, so you can run the new content with a full group of four Black Panthers if you so choose. It may be strange to see a team of four T’Challas running around, but at least you won’t have to worry about somebody else selecting Black Panther before you can and locking you out of the new hero.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.