Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.05 Patch Notes

The day one update has been released for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes. There are different tweaks across every platform, but the main focus of the patch is fixing bugs and minor issues. Players have been suffering from some major glitches, like skins disappearing in some cases, but it’s going to take a bit longer for Crystal Dynamics to get a big update out that solves those issues. In the meantime, here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.05.

PS4 Update Patch Notes

Features

Backup Save: Available in the Settings menu, this feature backs up your save files. Your progress will be saved every hour. If you run into any issues with a corrupted save file, this can potentially help retrieve and revert to a different save file. Please note: This may not work for everyone, and will not address issues with save files that existed prior to this patch.

General

Fixed an issue where the Square Enix Members interface would appear too frequently.

Network improvements

Missions

Last Avenger Standing now works as desired when characters switch out.

Xbox Update Patch Notes

General

Various UI Improvements

Save Game optimizations

Fixed issues with Exotic Artifact abilities

Addressed character model bugs with young Kamala and Thor

PC Update Patch Notes

Implemented work-around for NVIDIA 10-series driver problem that was causing crashes when using ALT-TAB, ALT-ENTER, and other situations.

Enabling Steam Cloud to allow you to easily synchronize your save-games between multiple PCs.

Fixed a problem that caused some players to be unable to throw rocks as Hulk or to shoot as Ironman.

Fix for a DEVICE_HUNG crash some users experienced in the sewers.

Various other stability improvements.

Alongside this update, Crystal Dynamics has also released a list of known issues and workarounds for some of the common problems players have been encountering since launch.